8 amazing ideas for a more functional kitchen

The kitchen is widely known to be the most practical and functional room in any house, particularly busy family homes, which is why you need to be sure that you're making it as easy to navigate, simple to use and storage-focused as possible. It simply isn't enough to choose pretty cabinet doors and a striking worktop anymore and any professional kitchen planner will tell you that maintaining a steely gaze on increased practicality is essential.
Don't worry if you're not sure how you can make your kitchen work smarter, not harder, as we've got a few fantastic tips and tricks for you to take a look at today. We think that at least a couple of them will unlock far more usability in your personal kitchen arena, so let's dive in and find out which ones!
Drawers are great, but we all know how quickly they can get overrun with bits and bobs, which makes it almost impossible to find anything specific that you need! Cutlery trays are a fantastic idea, but let's take the notion a little further and seek out other bespoke drawer solutions. As a perfect example, we are besotted with these bread baskets!, but you could install anything that would suit your particular lifestyle, from spice jar organization all the way through to refrigerated food storage.
Shelves and cupboards are great in a kitchen, but for the ultimate in functionality, you need some utensil rails as well! Just imagine how much time you could save by having all those implements and pans that you use every single day, so close to hand and not stuffed away in a full-to-bursting cabinet! Plus, rails add a certain stunning aesthetic to any kitchen as well.
A small kitchen can be a big problem, especially when it comes to getting enough easily accessible storage, but bi-folding doors can elegantly solve the issue. With the smaller pivoting hinge points, you won't have to worry about building your cabinets away from a wall, as the doors here can simply open up and lay flat against any supporting surface. Now that's clever!
Have you ever noticed just how annoying little spice jars actually are? Of course, the contents are a necessity if you want to enjoy tasty food, but being that the containers themselves are so small, they have a natural tendency to get lost in standard cupboards, so we think this little counterbalanced shelf addition is a stroke of genius! Perfect for keeping the spices that you use all the time within easy reach, we think a lot of you will really see the benefit of this design!
Closed kitchen cabinets can be good for keeping clutter out of sight, but they won't ever make quick locating happen! We think that open shelves offer up not only a gorgeous industrial aesthetic, but also an extra nuance of functionality as well, in that everything you need is right in front of you. Add some innovative lighting as well and you'll have a fresh and modernlook to really show off.
YES! How many times have you forgotten something key at the grocery store? Or forgotten to tell everyone what's fr dinner that night? Well, with a chalkboard wall in your kitchen, forgetful spells will be a thing of the past! Simply give everyone a piece of chalk and they can write down must-have groceries that can act as a shopping list and, you can write up a daily menu too. Fun AND practical!
This might sound like a strange idea in terms of maximizing the practicality of your kitchen, but trust us: it really works! The more natural light that you have in your space, the more you will want to be in there and not only that; you'll be able to see what you're doing and enjoy the process! Consider removing window dressings, to draw in a huge amount of sunlight.
Here's a great idea for open-plan homes that still need a little space segregation. Open-sided shelving units give you access to a huge amount of storage, neatly mark out where certain areas begin and end but don't block out any light, so the open vibe is kept alive and well. A practical, beautiful and non-impactful design addition that will make the most of ANY kitchen, we love this idea.
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Kitchen designs with a difference.