16 great ideas for the roof of your house!

With the increasing paucity of spaces, home professionals are turning more & more towards utilization of every nook & corner of the available space. Contemporary home design has been so evolved as to impart the maximum possible practicality to the home spaces, interior as well as exterior, so that the small size of the dwelling does not translate into compromising on comfort & luxury. Be it your integrated living room, bedroom-cum-home office, rear courtyard or the kitchen-dining, this applies to all the living areas.

Many of us are blessed to have outdoor spaces like roof, terrace, patio, etc. If you have a roof that at present serves merely to cover the interior spaces of the rooms and your architect team assures you of its sturdiness for more functionality, then you can conveniently add more functional areas on your roof without incurring a lot of expenditure. A gourmet dining area, a barbecue for weekends, a small garden, a studio… the list is endless for possibilities that you can explore for giving your hitherto plain roof a jazzy practical makeover.

This homify article offers you 16 wonderful ideas to revamp/ pimp up your roof with utility, to draw inspiration and pick your favorites to take home. Get, set, go!