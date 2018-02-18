Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 amazing bathrooms filled with ideas to take home!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Gone are the days when bathrooms were merely those perfunctory interior spaces that always seem to be in want of distinct style & grandeur. Of late, professional experts are going all out to make these havens of personal care just as stylish as every other room in the dwelling. 

A noteworthy bathroom is one wherein the balance between aesthetics, function and modernity is just right. The available space, apt visual weight of different elements, decoration as per contemporary trends and fulfillment of the home-owner’s wish are to be taken care of simultaneously, in the planning & design phase. A variety of styles – modern, classic, minimalist, etc.- can be incorporated into the decor to lend the bathroom a unique personality. Color palette is a great ally when it comes to creating a relaxing & comfy ambiance, although it is equally important to choose the furnishings carefully. The materials of wall/ floor coverings also contribute a lot to the overall visual appeal of the bathroom.

Today’s homify story offers you the wonderful designer marvel of 15 such utterly phenomenal bathrooms that will really make you contemplate a revamp for your own. Exemplifying incredible contemporary interior design and practical flair, these bathrooms speak for themselves. From classic to the most modern and from conventional to innovative, these 15 elegant bathrooms are full of stylish ideas to copy. So, without further ado, let us take a closer look at these stunning bathrooms and be awash with inspiration!

Sleek lines, smooth sass and poise.

Appartamento in centro storico, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern Bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

Neutral tones radiate neat sophistication.

Interior Design Sartoriale a Milano, JFD - Juri Favilli Design JFD - Juri Favilli Design Modern Bathroom
JFD—Juri Favilli Design

JFD - Juri Favilli Design
JFD—Juri Favilli Design
JFD - Juri Favilli Design

The noble comfort of wood adds to the modishness.

Progetti di Ristrutturazione di Bagni Privati, studiosagitair studiosagitair Modern Bathroom
studiosagitair

studiosagitair
studiosagitair
studiosagitair

Of chic contrasts & trendy textures…

TRIESTE , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Snug essence & dapper detailing complement the comely white preponderance.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, Tibaldi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Undeniable elegance of gray tones nails the look.

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 95mq Roma, Collatino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Less is more—with natural touches & old-world charm.

Ristrutturazione bagno in poco tempo, come fare?, Tucommit Tucommit Classic style bathroom
Tucommit

Tucommit
Tucommit
Tucommit

Splendid and refreshingly original.

Contemporary details of the interior of villa near Monaco. NG-STUDIO Interior Design Modern Bathroom interior Monaco,interior Monte-Carlo,interior Cote d'Azur,design Monaco,design Monte-Carlo,design Cote d'Azur,интерьер Монако,интерьер Монте-Карло,дизайн Монако,дизайн Монте-Карло,студия Монако,студия Монте-Карло
NG-STUDIO Interior Design

Contemporary details of the interior of villa near Monaco.

NG-STUDIO Interior Design
NG-STUDIO Interior Design
NG-STUDIO Interior Design

How about this harmonious blend of novel & traditional?

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Luminous simplicity makes a striking style statement.

Terra Rossa House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Minimalist style bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

This one is loaded with a tastefully jazzy character.

Un appartamento in cui vivere lo stile, Daniela Nori Daniela Nori Modern Bathroom
Daniela Nori

Daniela Nori
Daniela Nori
Daniela Nori

A beautiful composite of shapes, materials & hues pimps it up.

mcp-render Modern Bathroom
mcp-render

mcp-render
mcp-render
mcp-render

Time-honored finesse is clad with glossy modernity.

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Redefining charisma… check!

Realizzazioni, PietraNova srl PietraNova srl Modern Bathroom
PietraNova srl

PietraNova srl
PietraNova srl
PietraNova srl

Classy ceramic suggestions and a dash of chromatic warmth..simply delightful, isn't it?

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
15 new builds that will make you want to buy land
Which of these bathroom designs really struck home with you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks