15 amazing bathrooms filled with ideas to take home!

Gone are the days when bathrooms were merely those perfunctory interior spaces that always seem to be in want of distinct style & grandeur. Of late, professional experts are going all out to make these havens of personal care just as stylish as every other room in the dwelling.

A noteworthy bathroom is one wherein the balance between aesthetics, function and modernity is just right. The available space, apt visual weight of different elements, decoration as per contemporary trends and fulfillment of the home-owner’s wish are to be taken care of simultaneously, in the planning & design phase. A variety of styles – modern, classic, minimalist, etc.- can be incorporated into the decor to lend the bathroom a unique personality. Color palette is a great ally when it comes to creating a relaxing & comfy ambiance, although it is equally important to choose the furnishings carefully. The materials of wall/ floor coverings also contribute a lot to the overall visual appeal of the bathroom.

Today’s homify story offers you the wonderful designer marvel of 15 such utterly phenomenal bathrooms that will really make you contemplate a revamp for your own. Exemplifying incredible contemporary interior design and practical flair, these bathrooms speak for themselves. From classic to the most modern and from conventional to innovative, these 15 elegant bathrooms are full of stylish ideas to copy. So, without further ado, let us take a closer look at these stunning bathrooms and be awash with inspiration!