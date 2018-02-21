Your browser is out-of-date.

20 stunning high ceiling designs to work with

IRIS C.—homify IRIS C.—homify
Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern Living Room
When designing/renovating a house, restricted living area is absolutely one of the most common problems, especially in cities. Limitation can be tricky, but not when people unleash their creativity! Even with a small house, homeowners can also think out of the box and extend the room space vertically -- something beyond the standard eight-foot ceiling can be a good start.

High ceilings usually perform the very real function of room-expanding, not just to make the headroom more capacious, but also brighten it up.  No matter which kind of style a house being applied with, there is always a corresponding solution for you to find the right ceiling design. From industrial to rustic, from modern to minimal, we made a collection of all these stunning high ceiling designs that you may want to copy. Now, let's take a look and see which is your perfect match!

1.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2.

Living room Loft Kolasinski Living room Wood White
Loft Kolasinski

Living room

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

3.

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Mediterranean style bedroom
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

4.

BOXBOX, H建築スタジオ H建築スタジオ Modern Living Room
H建築スタジオ

H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ

5.

House No. 7, Denizen Works Denizen Works Living room
Denizen Works

House No. 7

Denizen Works
Denizen Works
Denizen Works

6.

喆境, 築青室內裝修有限公司 築青室內裝修有限公司 Modern Living Room
築青室內裝修有限公司

築青室內裝修有限公司
築青室內裝修有限公司
築青室內裝修有限公司

7.

Master Bedroom Dye Tabrett Architects
Dye Tabrett Architects

Master Bedroom

Dye Tabrett Architects
Dye Tabrett Architects
Dye Tabrett Architects

8.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

9.

Living room Finbarr McComb Architect Modern Living Room
Finbarr McComb Architect

Living room

Finbarr McComb Architect
Finbarr McComb Architect
Finbarr McComb Architect

10.

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11.

光に満ちた大空間リビングの家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern Living Room
TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ

TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ
TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ
TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ

12.

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern Living Room
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

13.

Interior design - Glass Cube - Padova Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Modern Terrace
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

14.

The Kent Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Wood effect dining room,open plan,bench,table,kitchen island,sebastian cox
deVOL Kitchens

The Kent Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

15.

A2 house, vps architetti vps architetti Modern Study Room and Home Office
vps architetti

A2 house

vps architetti
vps architetti
vps architetti

16.

零の提案型住宅 ～台所の家～, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Dining roomChairs & benches
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

17.

Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Kitchen Glass White
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Country Farmhouse

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

18.

Orangery in Cambridge Westbury Garden Rooms Modern Conservatory Wood
Westbury Garden Rooms

Orangery in Cambridge

Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms

19.

The Crystal Palace Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen units Blue storage,cupboard,american fridge,kitchen island,dark kitchen,shaker
deVOL Kitchens

The Crystal Palace Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

20.

Master bathroom Loft Kolasinski Industrial style bathroom Stone Grey
Loft Kolasinski

Master bathroom

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
How to arrange furniture in a small living room

