20 stunning high ceiling designs to work with

When designing/renovating a house, restricted living area is absolutely one of the most common problems, especially in cities. Limitation can be tricky, but not when people unleash their creativity! Even with a small house, homeowners can also think out of the box and extend the room space vertically -- something beyond the standard eight-foot ceiling can be a good start.

High ceilings usually perform the very real function of room-expanding, not just to make the headroom more capacious, but also brighten it up. No matter which kind of style a house being applied with, there is always a corresponding solution for you to find the right ceiling design. From industrial to rustic, from modern to minimal, we made a collection of all these stunning high ceiling designs that you may want to copy. Now, let's take a look and see which is your perfect match!