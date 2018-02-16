15 new builds that will make you want to buy land

We know that the idea of commissioning an architect to design you a house can seem like a big and scary undertaking, but when you see what the process can gain you, it's worth gathering your courage and taking the plunge! Whether you want something small and compact or a spectacular contemporary family home, it all starts with purchasing a plot of land (no we don't mean a garden!) and having a little imagination. We want to show you a host of fantastic new builds today, each of which will have you keen to get started on your own perfect build.
Talk about a dream wooden cabin! With red tiles on the roof and a slew of pretty potted plants, this is such a little utopia in a rural setting.
Now this cabin has really captured a traditional aesthetic and it works so well! The integrated terrace works so well and offers a little 'al fresco' spot for clement weather.
Wooden cabin homes are wonderful as they can be mounted on top of a simple stonework foundation, which adds an extra level of rural charm to the whole project.
A heady mix of modern and traditional styling, the rustic stone wall here contrasts perfectly against the sleek white render and large windows. The alternate roof angle works so well too to create an engaging facade.
One-storey homes used to be thought of as slightly old fashioned but this one has turned that notion on its head! Terrifically simple and unfussy, the design here looks exceptionally contemporary and cool.
Speaking of contemporary home design, this modernist bungalow is utterly beguiling! The most notable part of this design is the external wall that can be opened up fully, to create a more open-plan vibe.
If you definitely like the idea of building a new home but don't want to be tethered to just one patch of land, this mobile property could be the answer to your prayers! As stylish as any bricks and mortar home, it has lost nothing by being transportable.
The split roof of this incredible home has made what could have been a charming but unexceptional home something to really admire! A rustic feature wall on the facade has really taken things up a notch too.
Cool, crisp and contemporary, this home has a bunker meets bungalow aesthetic that works so well and warming up the facade with a natural wood front door was such a genius touch.
We look at this home and we see such classic styling. A perfect little family home, the pale color scheme only adds to the timeless appeal, as does the white wood terrace bannister!
If ever a home had superstar appeal, we think it's this one! A very modern take on a one-storey home, it fills the plot of land beautifully and even has enough space leftover for some luxury touches, such as a striking pool. This really is a dream!
Who says that small can't be mighty? Mighty beautiful and gorgeous that is! A stunning combination of white, black and rich natural wood, there is a charm that exudes from this home and gives rise to a feeling of family cohesion, don't you think?
This house is such an enigma. On the one hand, it stands out and really grabs your attention but when you're focusing on the surroundings, it integrates so beautifully. The use of so much glass has made for a spectacular connection to the outside.
Wow! What a drastically different home! A striking open-plan design, it has been perfectly encapsulated in the most beautiful warm terracotta facade. Just look at the terrace and the awning too!They really help to make the home look and feel bigger.
Finally, just look at what a bold statement this black wood-clad home makes! With an elevated terrace that meets the external sliding windows, the house seems a lot bigger than it actually is, which is great, as you wouldn't need a huge plot of land to build something similar!
For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A new build home that alters your perception!