15 new builds that will make you want to buy land

We know that the idea of commissioning an architect to design you a house can seem like a big and scary undertaking, but when you see what the process can gain you, it's worth gathering your courage and taking the plunge! Whether you want something small and compact or a spectacular contemporary family home, it all starts with purchasing a plot of land (no we don't mean a garden!) and having a little imagination. We want to show you a host of fantastic new builds today, each of which will have you keen to get started on your own perfect build.