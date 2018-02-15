Reasons why a walk-in wardrobe might NOT be ideal!

We've spent so long dreaming about walk-in wardrobes that simply lead on from our bedrooms that we haven't actually considered the fact that they might not be the perfect choice for effective clothing storage! Maybe we've been reading too many home furnishing magazines or trying to get in touch with our inner interior designers but we've been so focused on wanting a walk-in that we never stopped to wonder if we need one! If this startling revelation hits home with you, come with us now as we put our rational thinking caps on and try to look at the potential disadvantages of luxurious dressing spaces!
This is a really valid concern with a walk-in wardrobe! It might seem like a great idea to have one, but what if you actually end up with way too much storage for what you actually own? Essentially, you would be wasting a really valuable space by leaving it looking too bare.
If you don't have enough clothing to fill all of the shelves in your walk-in wardrobe, you might find yourself giving in to bad shopping habits, in a bid to justify the room! We all like a bit of retail therapy now but it never hurts to be a little more frugal and sensible with your money!
Have you ever noticed how quickly a standard wardrobe can get in a muddle? Well just imagine what a state a whole walk-in wardrobe could end up! All it takes is one of those days where nothing seems to fit right, alongside a tight time-frame, and you'll have a pile of discarded garments on the floor to contend with later. What a nightmare!
In a huge walk-in wardrobe, small accessories and trinkets can quickly become lost, which is an absolute nightmare! It might be far better to have a smaller space to play with, which you can keep jewellery boxes and accessory organizers in, in plain sight!
You might have been so busy lusting after a walk-in wardrobe that you've totally overlooked the potential for turning the proposed space into something more useful, such as an ensuite bathroom. After all, if you can comfortably house all your clothes in a normal wardrobe, wouldn't you rather enjoy a bespoke bathroom leading off from your bedroom?
If you're a naturally organized and put-together person, a walk-in wardrobe could work well for you. But if you are prone to bouts of messiness, you might want to steer clear, as this will be one more room that needs regular cleaning and sorting out! Nobody needs to create extra work for themselves!
