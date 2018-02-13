Resin bathroom flooring: everything you need to know

Choosing the right bathroom finishes and accessories can come down to nothing more than personal style preferences, but when it comes to flooring, it's vital that you consult with professional bathroom designers, to ensure that you're selecting a material that will be up to the task! Never forget that your flooring will need to withstand not only a lot of traffic, but also water too, which can limit your potential finish choices significantly. We think, however, that we've found a perfect solution that will appeal to your aesthetic preferences, while also being a practical option too: resin.
Perfect for all spaces, from super contemporary bathrooms through to more traditional self-care rooms, resin flooring looks great, lasts well and doesn't care about a little water, so let's find out all about this wonder product and see if it could solve all your problems!
Resin is a fantastically versatile material and can work with any style of furniture, which is why it makes so much sense in a bathroom. Roll top baths and sleek showers alike will look great with a resin base, but there are a lot more benefits to this material to think about too, including:
- Thanks to the installation method, there are no joints or seams to worry about with resin flooring. Whereas tiles and floorboards will all have weak spots, where water ingress would become an issue, resin is poured as liquid, to form a homogeneous layer.
- If you already have resin flooring in place, you are more than likely able to simply pour a new one directly on top of it, without having to chip up the existing one. Talk about a time and money saver!
- Once poured, resin flooring quickly spreads and levels out, requiring little working and effort.
- Resin flooring is waterproof. We don't need to tell you what peace of mind that gives you, in a bathroom setting!
- Smooth and simple, resin flooring is fantastically easy to clean. No more getting down into the grout grooves with a toothbrush for you!
- In terms of price per square meter, resin flooring is one of the most cost-effective options out there. The ease of installation will most likely have a lot to do with this, but it's always a relief to know that the finishing touches won't break the bank.
- Finally, resin flooring is incredibly hardy and durable, meaning that you shouldn't have to replace it for many years. Wall color trends may come and go, but resin flooring will be a steadfast brilliant investment in any home.
Now that you know why you should consider resin bathroom flooring, how about we really sell you on it as an option? Far from being a boring or plain poured floor option, resin can be customized to look exactly as you want it to. From colored options through to pours with glittering quartz chips included, the world is your oyster in terms of how your bathroom could look!
Let's say you like all of the advantages of resin flooring but you're not sure that you want a smooth floor finish. Well that's no problem as there is a myriad of textural options to choose from! Super sleek and all one color through to non-slip and almost granular; there is a style for everyone!
We know that resin flooring is sounding pretty perfect right now. After all, it's a cost-effective, easy to customize floor finish that shouldn't take too long to lay, but it DOES have some potential disadvantages that you need to be aware of, including:
- Dropping something onto a resin floor could damage it and even leave a chip. Thankfully, there shouldn't be too many hard items in your bathroom, but a toiletry bottle could do some damage, if you're not careful.
- There is a chance of resin flooring yellowing , after exposure to UV rays. This can be as simple as the sun coming through a bathroom window. Luckily, the solution is as easy as including an anti-UV additive into your resin mix.
- If the area where you are going to pour your resin is not perfectly smooth and level, it will show in your finished floor. Preparation is key, so always make sure you're working with a level surface.
This is a question that we know you'll want answered. before we give you an idea of what goes into laying a resin floor, please understand that flooring professionals will be able to give you a far more realistic account of how long everything will take and what impact it will have on your household. This is merely a very simplistic overview of stages you can expect, during the installation.
1. The base is prepared and leveled properly, to ensure an even and easy pour. Uneven floor surfaces will absolutely need to be dealt with.
2. Once the floor base is dry and ready to work on, the resin can be applied. Roller and spatulas are usually involved, depending on the thickness of the required floor, but being as resin is a liquid, the material can be poured and then smoothed out and encouraged to find all the nooks and crannies that it needs to settle into.
3. If you are going to be creating a decorative effect in your flooring, this is done after the initial resin coat is applied and, usually, finished with clear resin on top.
4. Drying times will vary according to how thick your resin is, what type of resin has been used and your bathroom conditions. Expect to be waiting anything up to a full week for complete dryness.
5. The final step is sanding out any imperfections, such as bubbles.
