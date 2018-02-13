Resin bathroom flooring: everything you need to know

Resin is a fantastically versatile material and can work with any style of furniture, which is why it makes so much sense in a bathroom. Roll top baths and sleek showers alike will look great with a resin base, but there are a lot more benefits to this material to think about too, including:

- Thanks to the installation method, there are no joints or seams to worry about with resin flooring. Whereas tiles and floorboards will all have weak spots, where water ingress would become an issue, resin is poured as liquid, to form a homogeneous layer.

- If you already have resin flooring in place, you are more than likely able to simply pour a new one directly on top of it, without having to chip up the existing one. Talk about a time and money saver!

- Once poured, resin flooring quickly spreads and levels out, requiring little working and effort.

- Resin flooring is waterproof. We don't need to tell you what peace of mind that gives you, in a bathroom setting!

- Smooth and simple, resin flooring is fantastically easy to clean. No more getting down into the grout grooves with a toothbrush for you!

- In terms of price per square meter, resin flooring is one of the most cost-effective options out there. The ease of installation will most likely have a lot to do with this, but it's always a relief to know that the finishing touches won't break the bank.

- Finally, resin flooring is incredibly hardy and durable, meaning that you shouldn't have to replace it for many years. Wall color trends may come and go, but resin flooring will be a steadfast brilliant investment in any home.