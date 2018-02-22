Rustic meets minimal in a creative open-plan space

It's perfectly normal to think of rustic and minimal design aesthetics as being a little at odds with each other but today, we're going to show you a stunning family-friendly home that has combined the two elements beautifully. We are honestly in awe of the interior design team that managed to so effortlessly create a harmonious, storage-filled and beautiful home here and more than that, it's been mastered in an open-plan space! You are going to seriously love the way that a modern kitchen meets a dining space and then a sitting room, so let's dive in and get some inspiration!
How delightful is this neutral color scheme? Filled with natural and muted tones, the minimalist aesthetic is very much alive and well and all it took to introduce a little rustic ambience was a rugged stone interior wall. Seriously, the cream hues here are an absolute dream!
The open-plan design of this main living space is amazing and it's incredible to see just how well rustic textures and minimalist furnishings work together! Simple furniture styles meet rugged textures so beautifully and what with rustic and minimal designs both seeking to make the most of neutral colors, this is a perfect partnership!
Rustic home design might mean that bulky wall shelves are a must, but by following a more minimalist vibe, these inset cubby holes are wonderfully subtle yet still effective! Adding lighting was a genius touch as well, as it could be used to create a more romantic mood, when main lighting would be a little too bright. Wow!
There's no getting away from the fact that this wall is gorgeous. Sticking rigidly to the neutral and minimalist color scheme that is working so well throughout the whole room, it is purely the texture that makes it so special, which is why integrated lighting has been included, to really show it off to the max! No wonder the furniture is all so simple; what more do you need with a focal point like this in place!
The simplicity of this media wall has blown us away entirely. Slimline floating shelves and a sleek TV sideboard offer more than enough storage, but don't create a cluttered or overly built-in look. The placement here really works well too, as it balances the eye-catching feature wall opposite wonderfully.
We've become so accustomed to seeing kitchens that really stand out and make a big noise about the inherent functionality, but this one is so secretive! Plus, how unusual to have a kitchen as part of an open-plan living room! We love the way that the wooden cabinet fronts blend so perfectly with all the other furniture, so as to really sink into the background and the only real telltale signs are the sink and extractor hood.
Stand a little further back and you can really appreciate how minimalist this kitchen actually is! So bright, airy and understated, it is perfectly nestled into the back corner and leaves more than enough space for a pretty dining table. The proportions of this whole ground floor are just lovely and the rustic meets minimalism scheme complements them to perfection.
