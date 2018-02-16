7 design mistakes to avoid in the bathroom

Have you lately been contemplating that long overdue bathroom rejig? Then this homify article is exactly what you need BEFORE you embark on the revamp journey. We all want comfy and modern bathrooms that are as practical as they are appealing. Proper storage, ample natural light through large windows, optimal ventilation, a soothing color palette and a stylish contemporary format is what defines the ideal bathroom for all of us. The idea of a cold & unwelcoming perfunctory space is a thing of the past, and of late, bathroom designers & room decorators are increasingly tapping on creative concepts to meet the client’s demands as well as adhere to the apt design for the available bathroom space. It follows that the requisite balance between form & function needs to be tastefully maintained, leaving no room for any design blunders.

A well-thought out bathroom can transform your day. When you get home after a hectic day, it is in this space that you wash away your tensions & recharge your batteries before heading for a delicious meal with the loved ones. It is, therefore, quite important that whatever you invest in terms of money, time & effort, it needs to be for the right style of design.

This homify article enlists 7 bathroom design mistakes that you need to steer clear of, in order to end up with the bathroom of your dreams – full of utility, refinement and visual allure. Have a good look & take note!