7 design mistakes to avoid in the bathroom

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Have you lately been contemplating that long overdue bathroom rejig? Then this homify article is exactly what you need BEFORE you embark on the revamp journey. We all want comfy and modern bathrooms that are as practical as they are appealing. Proper storage, ample natural light through large windows, optimal ventilation, a soothing color palette and a stylish contemporary format is what defines the ideal bathroom for all of us. The idea of a cold & unwelcoming perfunctory space is a thing of the past, and of late, bathroom designers & room decorators are increasingly tapping on creative concepts to meet the client’s demands as well as adhere to the apt design for the available bathroom space. It follows that the requisite balance between form & function needs to be tastefully maintained, leaving no room for any design blunders.

A well-thought out bathroom can transform your day. When you get home after a hectic day, it is in this space that you wash away your tensions & recharge your batteries before heading for a delicious meal with the loved ones. It is, therefore, quite important that whatever you invest in terms of money, time & effort, it needs to be for the right style of design.

This homify article enlists 7 bathroom design mistakes that you need to steer clear of, in order to end up with the bathroom of your dreams – full of utility, refinement and visual allure. Have a good look & take note!

1. Insufficient light, dark & dreary space…

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern Bathroom
Opt for expansive windows for plentiful natural illumination or alternatively, focus on good artificial lighting.

2. Using porous materials/ water-soluble coatings, damage due to humidity…

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
Employ solid & water-resistant materials to ensure prolonged usefulness.

3. Skimping on the use of colors, a formal & boring space…

Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Inject pleasing vibrancy by way of colored tiles, art decor, wall paint or furniture, that express your taste.

4. Overlooking storage, chaos of accessories and disorder…

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern Bathroom Blue
Incorporate ample space at a convenient location in the bathroom to store daily & occasional usage items neatly in an organized manner.

5. Wrongly installing a bathtub when a shower was more suitable…

BE - Loft, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Eclectic style bathroom
Base on the monthly expenditure, consumption, functionality & the overall look of the bathroom, make the apt choice.

6. Neglecting the status of drainage & pipes, possible hydraulic failure post construction completion…

Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bathroom
Have the pipes & drainage systems checked by a professional before construction and if necessary, change them well in time.

7. Unsuitable mirror placement, nightmarish to the eye…

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern Bathroom Metallic/Silver
By positioning mirrors in the right place, you can visually enhance the bathroom size & amplify the luminosity to substantially jazz up the entire space.

Which of these mistakes are you guilty of?

