7 design mistakes to avoid in the bathroom

Have you lately been contemplating that long overdue bathroom rejig? Then this homify article is exactly what you need BEFORE you embark on the revamp journey. We all want comfy and modern bathrooms that are as practical as they are appealing. Proper storage, ample natural light through large windows, optimal ventilation, a soothing color palette and a stylish contemporary format is what defines the ideal bathroom for all of us. The idea of a cold & unwelcoming perfunctory space is a thing of the past, and of late, bathroom designers & room decorators are increasingly tapping on creative concepts to meet the client’s demands as well as adhere to the apt design for the available bathroom space. It follows that the requisite balance between form & function needs to be tastefully maintained, leaving no room for any design blunders.
A well-thought out bathroom can transform your day. When you get home after a hectic day, it is in this space that you wash away your tensions & recharge your batteries before heading for a delicious meal with the loved ones. It is, therefore, quite important that whatever you invest in terms of money, time & effort, it needs to be for the right style of design.
This homify article enlists 7 bathroom design mistakes that you need to steer clear of, in order to end up with the bathroom of your dreams – full of utility, refinement and visual allure. Have a good look & take note!
Opt for expansive windows for plentiful natural illumination or alternatively, focus on good artificial lighting.
Employ solid & water-resistant materials to ensure prolonged usefulness.
Inject pleasing vibrancy by way of colored tiles, art decor, wall paint or furniture, that express your taste.
Incorporate ample space at a convenient location in the bathroom to store daily & occasional usage items neatly in an organized manner.
Base on the monthly expenditure, consumption, functionality & the overall look of the bathroom, make the apt choice.
Have the pipes & drainage systems checked by a professional before construction and if necessary, change them well in time.
By positioning mirrors in the right place, you can visually enhance the bathroom size & amplify the luminosity to substantially jazz up the entire space.