8 simply amazing DIY ideas to add a stylish touch to your home!

Revamping the home & injecting more personality into it does not necessarily mean having to make drastic changes and incur huge expenditures. Room decorators & interior designers agree that irrespective of the style of interior design, a little bit of creativity & out-of-the-box thinking with thoughtful implementation can go a long way in yielding tasteful results that add amply to the visual appeal of the interiors. Be it the living room, media room, bedroom, kitchen or kids’ room, innovative ideas work wonders to impart a novel look sans exorbitant costs.
Decoration is a universe full of ideas, yet the interpretation of which varies from person to person. For some it means a fresh coat of vibrant color on the walls, while for others it could mean a mix & match using knick-knacks around the home. Another good example is furniture restoration – renovating disused & abandoned pieces of furniture for home remodeling. The same applies to accessories/ handmade objects with a important decorative value that can add a personal touch to the home.
In this homify article, we offer you 8 very interesting DIY ideas that will stimulate your creative side to pimp up your cozy nest with wonderful inexpensive hacks. Here we go!
Another simple DIY idea, for an intimate ambiance or that romantic dinner with your loved one, is right here—conveying the perfect industrial style with superb modernity, and saving both time & money, this jazzy candelabrum employs modest home-repair items.
Useful elements for regular repair jobs around the home, these cheap items can be found in any hardware/ DIY store, and perhaps even in your toolbox.
It involves assembling the pieces, following the order shown here & applying the most suitable glue to the chosen materials. This candelabra is quick & easy to make, quite original and above all, a great ally for a romantic candlelight dinner. Watsay?
Old wooden furniture boasts of an undeniable charm that can wear out with use, over time. Giving a new lease of life to an old piece of furniture, with an entirely new appearance, is way simpler than one might imagine. First of all, it is important to go for the sanding & repair of any damage. Then, a fresh coat of paint in a different shade of color will make the furniture look much more contemporary as shown here. The white paint lends a fresh & light feel, perfect for any type of furniture.
Psssst: You could also experiment with a different placement idea for the furniture; a furniture re-arrangement many a times does away with the need to do anything more to give a refreshing new look to the interiors.
Chairs are the key components of living spaces like the dining room, home-office & study. But with use and the passage of time, old chairs can get damaged. Also, changing fashions may make you look at them with disdain. However, instead of replacing them, you can opt for DIY. Going for a change of color and new seat & back coverings will breathe a new life into the chairs, giving them an updated AND personalized appeal.
Recycling essentially means giving a second chance to objects that, oftentimes, had been conceived for a completely different purpose. An inspiring idea can be seen in this image where some simple old jars have been given a totally new practicality—these jars serve as original containers, handy for the home-office, study, children's room, kitchen, bathroom, etc.
DIY ideas can very well be entirely decorative in purpose. If you are into flowers & plants, this idea is definitely for you! Creating floral compositions is much cheaper than buying them in specialized stores, and it could be an ideal way to give your furniture a touch of freshness or to make for an original gift. All you need is a sizable glass container, some colored sand, earth, plants & flowers, and your creative composition is ready!
This DIY idea does not involve too much effort, and is a sureshot way to ring in natural poise. The only thing you need is a considerably sturdy tree branch, with some protruding, sub-branches. Making the branch lean against a suitable wall, the sub-branches could be conveniently utilized to hang the lamps by their wires. Note the example here—the sub-branches offer the ideal support for the hanging lamps, to create sophisticated lighting.
You can also use such branches as towel rails/ hangers, lending your interiors a touch of originality & naturalness.
Worn out old furniture can be renewed and turned into an element of style. As we have seen above, changing the color is an easy way. Re-inventing the function and adding or eliminating elements can completely transform the aspect of a piece of retro furniture, much like the table here.
In this example, the table has undergone a thorough sanding that can be performed either manually or with the appropriate machine. After smoothing the table surface, color has been applied to create a vintage inspired look which gives a more finessed & pleasing appearance.
One of the rooms that changes the most with the passage of time, is the children's room that changes according to their age, tastes & specific needs. To create a lively desk, you can use an old table, add some color, change the handles and put decorative details suited to the age of your kid & the furniture of the room. This way you will get spectacular results like the one shown in this image. Amazing!