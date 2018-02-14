8 simply amazing DIY ideas to add a stylish touch to your home!

Revamping the home & injecting more personality into it does not necessarily mean having to make drastic changes and incur huge expenditures. Room decorators & interior designers agree that irrespective of the style of interior design, a little bit of creativity & out-of-the-box thinking with thoughtful implementation can go a long way in yielding tasteful results that add amply to the visual appeal of the interiors. Be it the living room, media room, bedroom, kitchen or kids’ room, innovative ideas work wonders to impart a novel look sans exorbitant costs.

Decoration is a universe full of ideas, yet the interpretation of which varies from person to person. For some it means a fresh coat of vibrant color on the walls, while for others it could mean a mix & match using knick-knacks around the home. Another good example is furniture restoration – renovating disused & abandoned pieces of furniture for home remodeling. The same applies to accessories/ handmade objects with a important decorative value that can add a personal touch to the home.

In this homify article, we offer you 8 very interesting DIY ideas that will stimulate your creative side to pimp up your cozy nest with wonderful inexpensive hacks. Here we go!