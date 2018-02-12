Your browser is out-of-date.

This modern home is bedecked with rustic elegance & minimalist charm

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
In today's homify tour, we are going to visit a contemporary home in which Italian experts from GRITTI ROLLO have beautifully blended rusticity with minimalism to create an exquisitely elegant dwelling. Warmth of wood, bucolic grace of stone and stylish modernity have been tastefully blended to lend the interior spaces a unique style with a minimalist core. 

The perfect combination between stone & wood, clean lines and optimal furniture & furnishings are wonderfully complemented by the soothing palette of neutral colors and cozy lighting. Together, they make for an exceedingly snug ambiance that extends an irresistible invite. Come along as we take a peek into the smashing integrated living room wherein the absolutely comfy essence courts the voguish accents in a sophisticated manner that is a true visual treat. Get, set, go!

Warm, luminous, stylish and welcoming—every element contributes to dollops of modish comfort.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Look at that splendid chandelier—this futuristic design adds ample dynamism to the humble detailing.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

The jazzy built-in illuminated niches are a great hack for storage & display.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Cushy lounge—calming tones, stoney brick wall, wooden false ceiling with the recessed lights & a genteel glow of tranquil poise.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Wall of utility—simple yet smart & practical, this wall houses the open shelves for books & decoration as well as the TV zone atop the credenza.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

This hearty kitchen conveys neat order, ample storage, well-lit convenience and lots of modular functionality—sleek & sumptuous!

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Kitchen Wood
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

The humble dining set injects wholesome finesse with the sober aura of the visually pleasing hues of light wood & white.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Kitchen
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Symmetrical furnishing, dapper chromatic coherence & the predominant simplicity nail the elegant look of this space radiating coziness.

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern Living Room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

1600 sq ft of homey sophistication beckons you!
When are you planning to bring home the rustic touch?

