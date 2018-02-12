This modern home is bedecked with rustic elegance & minimalist charm

In today's homify tour, we are going to visit a contemporary home in which Italian experts from GRITTI ROLLO have beautifully blended rusticity with minimalism to create an exquisitely elegant dwelling. Warmth of wood, bucolic grace of stone and stylish modernity have been tastefully blended to lend the interior spaces a unique style with a minimalist core.

The perfect combination between stone & wood, clean lines and optimal furniture & furnishings are wonderfully complemented by the soothing palette of neutral colors and cozy lighting. Together, they make for an exceedingly snug ambiance that extends an irresistible invite. Come along as we take a peek into the smashing integrated living room wherein the absolutely comfy essence courts the voguish accents in a sophisticated manner that is a true visual treat. Get, set, go!