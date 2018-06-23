Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 entrance hall table styles to marvel at

press profile homify press profile homify
Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

We all know that the entrance hall in a home is the key to making a great first impression on guests, but how do you know which elements to really focus on and invest in? Well, ask any talented interior designer and they'll tell you that the table or sideboard that you put in place can make or break that all important lasting impression and we're going to prove it to you, today! Whatever the age of your property and regardless of if you've tried to create a minimalist contemporary home or a rustic country aesthetic, we think you'll spot your perfect hallway table right here, so let's take a look!

1. Scandinavian.

Entrance Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Entrance

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Defined lines and natural wood will add a touch of simple glamor to any hallway and keep a more European look alive and well. This is also a timeless aesthetic to commit to.

2. Modest.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bari, Centro Storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Whether you have a small hallway or simply don't need a huge table, a minimal and modest installation will work wonders. A small bowl for house keys or a plant is the perfect accessory.

3. Retro.

casa SR, M2Bstudio M2Bstudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
M2Bstudio

M2Bstudio
M2Bstudio
M2Bstudio

If you love all things stylish and retro, a funky sideboard could be a perfect hallway table and with cabinets underneath, you'd be able to enjoy the bonus of hidden extra storage as well.

4. Ornate.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, San Giuseppe, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Who doesn't yearn for the odd piece of really ornate and fabulous furniture in their homes? We know we do and a decadent antique table is the perfect addition to any hallway. What a focal point!

5. Contemporary.

Apartamento Século XXI 8, Fragmentos Design Fragmentos Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Fragmentos Design

Fragmentos Design
Fragmentos Design
Fragmentos Design

Less is more, as modern decorating fans know, which is why this sleek and eye-catching hallway table is such a dream. A piquant combination of chrome and gloss white, it really stands out, while offering great functionality.

6. Repurposed.

Muguet e Jasmin, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

Who says that your hallway table has to start life as an actual table? There are plenty of fantastically multifunctional pieces of furniture that you could put to good use, such as an IKEA bookcase, as seen here!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic.

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

For homes with a more country aesthetic, rustic hallway furniture is such a brilliant idea! A shabby chic hallway table really sets the one for the wider decor and offers so much pretty charm too.

8. Extra simple.

Redesign FeWo im Haus „Achter Dünem“ in Wenningstedt auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Super simple and almost invisible hallway tables are great, as they are there when you need them but don't draw too much attention when you don't. Ideal for minimalist or smaller homes, a basic trestle table always works beautifully.

9. Wood and white.

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Turquoise
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

In terms of brilliant finishes for a hallway table, you can't go wrong with a mix of white and natural wood. Elegant, easy to integrate and pretty as a picture, this scheme just always works perfectly.

10. Danish.

Casa Sol, Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Sol

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

With shapely legs, chic handles and made exclusively from teak wood, Danish sideboards make for exemplar entrance tables. So gorgeous and eye-catching, they just have a way of bringing a real authority to a space.

11. Mirrored.

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Turquoise
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

For a modern look, mirrored hallway tables are a great option and they have a secondary bonus too, in that they can create a sense of extra space in a small area. What a clever idea!

12. Minimal.

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

The look of this industrial minimal table is really pleasing, don't you agree? So simple, yet perfectly executed and surprisingly artistic, it is effective without being overbearing. Charming.

13. Classic.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's nothing wrong with a little classic decor! If there was, it wouldn't actually be called classic and this sweet little entrance table is proof of how good it can look. Simple yet very pretty, it adds a sense of heritage.

14. Eye-catching.

Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

If you love to be different, why compromise when it comes t your hallway table? Bold colors, large designs and even unusual shapes will all contribute to a fantastically enticing and eclectic home.

15. Antique.

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Bandon Interior Design

Country House in Tenterden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

Finally, even the most modern of homes can find space for a well-placed antique! A lovely slice of history in a home's hallway is always a great move and will really keep guests guessing too. What could be better?

For more hallway advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 tips for making your home entrance stand out from the get go.

Organize your clothes: 10 creative and effective ways to store and hang your clothes
Did you spot a table style that would suit your home here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks