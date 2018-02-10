A step-by-step guide to creating a plasterboard wall

Before we get started with our guide for creating a feature drywall or plasterboard wall, let us include a little disclaimer here by saying that we are not highly experienced construction professionals. We are simply offering a go-to guide for enthusiastic DIY advocates that probably already have a base level of knowledge to draw on, so if that's not you, please consider hiring a pro for your plasterboard project!

With that out of the way, how about we take a look at how a unique plasterboard wall can add not only style and charm to any room, but also extra storage? This would be particularly handy in a busy family home that is always short on spaces to stash belongings away in and we think that plasterboard wall niches add so much visual appeal to main spaces, such as living rooms. If you've ever thought that your walls could use a little more pizazz, come with us now and find out how you can accomplish it!