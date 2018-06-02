6 furniture styles you really need to consider in 2018

2018 looks set to be the year of more adventurous interior design choices, which is why we really want to show you some of the more fabulous furniture styles that are rising to prominence right now! Whether you're thinking about updating a classic bedroom or want to invest in some statement contemporary living room pieces, we think you're going to love some of the suggested genres that we have for you today. Come and take a look and see if your inner interior designer is inspired to make an appearance and more of your home!
We doubt that there will ever be a time when vintage furniture isn't still the very height of chic, but this year, in particular, it's all about that gorgeous Danish design style that looks to have come straight out of the 60s and 70s. Shapely legs, sweeping high backs and luxe fabrics are all key to this look, so don't be afraid to plump for some velvet!
Floral motifs are amazing and are coming back into style in a big way in 2018. Interestingly, it's monochrome florals that are showing signs of becoming really popular, which is a contemporary twist on a classic design aesthetic. It works so well with natural wood too!
There's always space for some ornate furniture touches, so from fabulous mirrors through to beautifully upholstered sofas that have been finished in the best materials, luxury decorating is a steadfast option that will never go out of style. You could even embrace a retro meets luxury look, with pieces such as leather Chesterfield sofas taking center stage.
Less is most definitely set to be more in 2018, which is why minimal furniture is going to be literally everywhere! Simple modular pieces that showcase low profiles and uninterrupted lines are key investments and don;t shy away from those classic neutral color options either.
Swedish furniture often has retro connotations but modern Scandinavian design is very pared back. Think minimalism with a touch of natural wood and exceptionally high quality natural fibers and you'll definitely be on the right track. As an added genre indicator, new neutral colors will feature heavily, such as gray and even black.
Finally, if you love a good dose of bright color, 2018 could be your favorite year yet! Interior designers are predicting a huge uptake in vibrant furniture and the look is being extended to absolutely everything, from sofas through to wall shelves and even coffee tables as well. What fun!
For more 2018 trend advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Interior Design Trends for 2018.