An apartment that makes inspired use of neutral colors and space

We talk a lot about neutral color schemes and why they work so well in a modern home and today, we're going to show you a property that has really proved the point. Curated by a talented interior designer, this fantastically contemporary yet cozy family home feels airy and spacious, thanks to a muted palette of hues and with an open-plan layout in place, there is a stunning natural flow between every area. You'll see that the kitchen flows into a sociable dining spot and a lovely living room with undeniable ease and we think that you'll be tempted to take some serious inspiration from this build!