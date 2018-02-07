An apartment that makes inspired use of neutral colors and space

We talk a lot about neutral color schemes and why they work so well in a modern home and today, we're going to show you a property that has really proved the point. Curated by a talented interior designer, this fantastically contemporary yet cozy family home feels airy and spacious, thanks to a muted palette of hues and with an open-plan layout in place, there is a stunning natural flow between every area. You'll see that the kitchen flows into a sociable dining spot and a lovely living room with undeniable ease and we think that you'll be tempted to take some serious inspiration from this build!
What a breath of fresh air this open layout is! Without any internal walls, there is such a beautifully relaxed and unconstrained vibe that really lends itself to a more understated style of decorating, hence all the neutral colors and natural materials. There's so much personal style here!
What a great dining area! Leading on from the kitchen, which makes perfect sense, the simple yet effective installation of a pretty set of dining furniture has worked wonders and we love the inclusion of a feature light, directly above the table too. What a great way to create a focal point.
Bright, modern and so hygienic looking, this kitchen is everything we expected it to be! Had bold colors been used, this room would have totally usurped the wider neutral decor, but left white, it feels like a natural continuation of the fresh scheme used everywhere else. Just look at how much storage there is too!
Don't you just love the use of furniture, to create separate yet still open zones here? What we particularly like is the way the staircase has been designed to be a striking piece of furniture, in its own right. Far from just being a perfunctory installation, it genuinely adds to the natural aesthetic and really defines where the more private areas begin!
What a dramatic window! It would have been so easy to plump for simple French doors here but we are loving the decision to install a sliding feature window instead! It really makes the most of the view outside and offers up a wonderful and practical alternative to wall art too.
At first glance, we thought the external walls here had been painted with a terracotta color, but in actual fact, it's natural exposed brickwork! A great way to add an injection of warm and piquant color, it creates a cozy vibe, even outside! We just know that this terrace gets a lot of use!
Think neutral colors can't work for a little girl's bedroom? Think again! Bright white walls are so easy to accessorize and decorate and they also leave more room for funky bed linen and pretty extra touches. The added bonus with a white kid's room is that they won't ever outgrow the scheme.
Let's just ditch the gender norms, shall we? Girls don;t need pink walls just as boys don't need blue ones! White walls offer the perfect blank canvas for individual personalities to shine through and we have so much time for this contemporary kid's room design!
Neutral bathrooms are a joy. There, we said it! This one is really taking things up a notch, with pared back concrete surfaces, warm natural wood and fresh white walls. Together, these hues work so well and create a naturally zen aesthetic, which is key in the room where you concentrate on self-care.
When it comes to small bathrooms that are little more than a shower room, keeping your wall colors and materials neutral is a great idea, as it will prevent the room from shrinking! Clear glass shower screens really help to keep the light and air flowing too.
So many people create fabulous family dens and throw a neutral color scheme out of the window in favor of a little color and mess, but not here! We actually think this is inspirational for everyone, as textures have been used to create a more fun and sociable feeling, as apposed to bright hues. The rug is just tying everything together effortlessly.
Now here's a shock! iN the master bedroom, a little more color has been used but by introducing it via vintage textiles and furniture, it works on such an understated and classic level. We can't ever not appreciate a fantastic vintage rug though, can you?
