1600 sq ft of homey sophistication beckons you!

Today’s homify article walks you around an elegant apartment with interiors crafted by Russian experts. Characterized by luxurious decorative elements and spanning an area of nearly 1615 square feet, this cozy dwelling boasts of poised lighting & trendy tonality which enhance the generously comfortable, roomy feel in all the interior spaces. Making use of quality materials & contemporary designs, oodles of tasteful sass has been added to the minimalist simplicity of linear finishes. Be it the airy living room or the spacious kitchen, every space has plentiful design inspiration to offer you. Excited? Take a good look!