1600 sq ft of homey sophistication beckons you!

Today’s homify article walks you around an elegant apartment with interiors crafted by Russian experts. Characterized by luxurious decorative elements and spanning an area of nearly 1615 square feet, this cozy dwelling boasts of poised lighting & trendy tonality which enhance the generously comfortable, roomy feel in all the interior spaces. Making use of quality materials & contemporary designs, oodles of tasteful sass has been added to the minimalist simplicity of linear finishes. Be it the airy living room or the spacious kitchen, every space has plentiful design inspiration to offer you. Excited? Take a good look!
The living room furniture is practical & extremely elegant. With a sober design and employing materials like soft leather & velvet, the lounging area is invitingly comfy. Delightfully lit, this space has the cushy area rug complementing the warm wooden floor; the appealing charm of neutral colors ranging from beige to brown to gray imparts the entire space a pleasing ambiance.
Lighting is among the most significant features of this home. A variety of jazzy lighting fixtures add amply to the feeling of cheery warmth in every nook of this dwelling.
The convenient design of this kitchen allows for incorporating simple but very elegant elements, aesthetically supported by the modish lighting. Whether it is spotlights, pendant lamps, concealed or underlights, it is indeed a radiant affair in this voguishly hearty kitchen.
This angle offers a better view of the plush kitchen detailing which conveys the marvelous design. The granite worktop, gleaming small mosaic tiles covering the wall, glossy backsplash & handle-free fronts clearly showcase the fetching attention to detail.
Sitting by the expansive glass doors that let natural illumination flood this space, the sumptuousness of moreish goodies gets augmented manifolds. Don't you agree? The dapper dining set injects a sleek modernity into the scene.
Chic furnishings, soothing color palette extending a palliative atmosphere, natty lighting & ample visual appeal – this bedroom celebrates the importance of lighting as a classy decorative element in creating a tranquil environment. The room is quite simple in its style, every detail has been carefully designed to lend a relaxing vibe. The large windows assure a lot of daylight and add a welcoming openness.
Well-lighted, in line with the rest of the home, this jazzy dressing room offers sufficient room to neatly store clothes & accessories. In addition, optimal ventilation & generous dollops of natural light are assured by the side window. Did you notice the ottoman?
This study/ office can be easily utilized to finish that important piece of work, as well as have some much needed “me” time with a hot cuppa & the latest rom-com or just laze on that comfy sofa with an interesting read. The clear glass sliding doors lead to the patio outside.
The patio extends plentiful space for you to relish a quick meal with the loved ones as you soak in stunning panoramic views of the city…
… .or you can simply snuggle up to your furry companion as you indulge in some contemplation. The large white vases add a refreshing stance.
The smashing bathroom impresses with its muted color tones lit up by the fabulous lighting, presenting a picture of exquisite flair. The dynamic design of the back wall with the tile pattern looks unique & gives fluidity to the space. Designer magnificence… ..check!