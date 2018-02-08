A contemporary villa that feels like an oasis

We see a lot of contemporary homes that are clearly the products of imaginative architect brains, but the one we want to showcase today is something else! Featuring all of the sleek lines, material diversity and luxury interior finishes that you'd expect from a modern dwelling, there are just a few extra touches that have tipped this property over the edge into the realms of incredible. From a striking pool through to brave interior color choices, you're going to love everything about this project, so be prepared for some serious home envy!