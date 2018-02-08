Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This bright & elegant home boasts of a vintage touch

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Dining Room
Loading admin actions …

Madrid based renovation professionals from DOMUS NOVA have lent their expertise to create a contemporary dwelling that features in this homify article. Spanning an area of 1615 square feet, this cozy home draws from the classic style as well as designer minimalism to boast of voguish interior spaces. A truly engaging quality of these interiors is the singular vintage touch that has been added by way of antique furniture – this injects a sober yet sassy character into the living spaces. The commonality shared between the communal & private living areas, be it the living room, kitchen, bedroom, dressing room or bathroom, is the elegant wood & white combo with a warm wooden flooring and spotless white walls; this adds copiously to the snug accents generously present in the bright, roomy interiors.

Excited to explore? Come along!

Cushy chic sofas, velvety carpet, glass center piece, eye-catching decor and ample natural light bathing the room… what a picture of modish comfort!

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Living Room
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Eclectic suggestions adorn the spacious dining area housing the uniquely shaped dining table with grayish chairs & the jazzy pendant lamp.

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Dining Room
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Room division sans walls is easy on the eyes; note the unusual complements to the breakfast bar & the narrow wall-mirror… .curious, eh?

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Dining Room
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Furnishing & decoration in this home make a natty statement with the reclaimed shiny vintage sideboard, wall-mounted artpiece, large glass vases and the lone Bonsai planter.

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

The material mix of stone, wood & steel makes the kitchen look ultra-modern; the big, anthracite-colored peninsula steals the show, adapting perfectly to the living area it overlooks.

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Kitchen
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Plush king-sized bed, a retro chest of drawers, expansive glass doors opening out to the balcony, loads of fresh air & pleasing natural light—this room blends repose with convenience.

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Bedroom
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

This small utility nook with multi-purpose sink & mirror exudes graceful minimalist charm, its small & simple format maintains an airy stance. Note the adjacent mirror wall!

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Bathroom
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Sizable & well-organized, this practical closet/ dresser offers plentiful optimally lighted space to store clothing & accessories properly, and to get dressed to the nines too!

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Dressing Room
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

Furnished appealingly with the essentials & radiant in tranquil tonality, ​the neat bathroom maintains a simplistic modern core with clean lines.

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Bathroom
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA

With mirrored & transparent surfaces and oodles of functionality, this bathroom scores BIG on convenience in the washing, showering as well as toilet areas.

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN ZURBANO, MADRID. , DOMUS NOVA DOMUS NOVA Modern Bathroom
DOMUS NOVA

DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
DOMUS NOVA
An apartment that makes inspired use of neutral colors and space
How do you plan to incorporate the vintage allure into your comfy pad?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks