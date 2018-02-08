This bright & elegant home boasts of a vintage touch

Madrid based renovation professionals from DOMUS NOVA have lent their expertise to create a contemporary dwelling that features in this homify article. Spanning an area of 1615 square feet, this cozy home draws from the classic style as well as designer minimalism to boast of voguish interior spaces. A truly engaging quality of these interiors is the singular vintage touch that has been added by way of antique furniture – this injects a sober yet sassy character into the living spaces. The commonality shared between the communal & private living areas, be it the living room, kitchen, bedroom, dressing room or bathroom, is the elegant wood & white combo with a warm wooden flooring and spotless white walls; this adds copiously to the snug accents generously present in the bright, roomy interiors.

Excited to explore? Come along!