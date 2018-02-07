Your browser is out-of-date.

7 inspiring modern mini Kitchens to copy

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
With the increasing space crunch, contemporary homes are being creatively designed as to accommodate as much practicality as possible within the limited available space. Professional kitchen planners, interior designers & room decorators are turning more & more towards out-of-the-box ideas & innovative solutions to incorporate the maximal functional poise, particularly in small rooms. A smart space distribution, custom furnishings, multifunctional elements & utilization of every available nook are significant in making the most of the living spaces. The appropriate use of color is also very important as the wrong shade can make a small home look further cramped, dark & dreary. And if the room in question is the kitchen, you need to be extra mindful of all the factors so that the limited dimensions are not a limiting factor in its proper utility. Whatever be the style, a little bit of clever thinking & its tasteful implementation can work wonders in imparting the kitchen a generously utilitarian format loaded with chic elegance. And this is exactly what today’s homify story is all about.

In this article, we are offering you 7 modern mini-kitchen ideas that pack a solid punch of practical poise in their compact size. Take a closer peek, choose your favorites & give your neighbors with bigger kitchens a run for their money!

1. Simplicity & elegance exemplified—light, neutral tones make the room brighter while the linear design imparts a spick & span look.

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern Kitchen Beige
2. White preponderance as the base tonality is well-complemented by lively hints of color through kitchen utensils & chair upholstery.

Kitchen homify Modern Kitchen
Kitchen

3. Infallible agelessness of ​the black & white combo—more white & less black is a good idea to avoid the palette from weighing down the small sized environment.

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
4. Audacious allure of red injects ample pizzazz into the harmonious & well-balanced composition of this small but sassy industrial kitchen.

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
5. This neutrally poised classic beauty upholds the clever utilization of every corner with aptly customized details.

Little Cream Kitchen Hallwood Furniture Kitchen
Little Cream Kitchen

6. Befitting & trendy compactness—bespoke wall-mounted cabinetry is ideal for this small & narrow kitchenette with a pleasing palette.

Nuestros trabajos, Dome Dome Modern Kitchen
7. Luminous accents, delightfully modish detailing & the Scandinavian essence make this kitchen a truly welcoming hearty space.

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Which of these did you find the best suited to your requirements?

