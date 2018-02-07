7 inspiring modern mini Kitchens to copy

With the increasing space crunch, contemporary homes are being creatively designed as to accommodate as much practicality as possible within the limited available space. Professional kitchen planners, interior designers & room decorators are turning more & more towards out-of-the-box ideas & innovative solutions to incorporate the maximal functional poise, particularly in small rooms. A smart space distribution, custom furnishings, multifunctional elements & utilization of every available nook are significant in making the most of the living spaces. The appropriate use of color is also very important as the wrong shade can make a small home look further cramped, dark & dreary. And if the room in question is the kitchen, you need to be extra mindful of all the factors so that the limited dimensions are not a limiting factor in its proper utility. Whatever be the style, a little bit of clever thinking & its tasteful implementation can work wonders in imparting the kitchen a generously utilitarian format loaded with chic elegance. And this is exactly what today’s homify story is all about.

In this article, we are offering you 7 modern mini-kitchen ideas that pack a solid punch of practical poise in their compact size. Take a closer peek, choose your favorites & give your neighbors with bigger kitchens a run for their money!