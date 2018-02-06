A stylishly comfy dwelling with a modest façade

“Don’t judge a book by its cover” so goes the English saying that is beautifully exemplified by the modern home featuring in this homify story. Built from scratch by experts from DECARA, this contemporary abode has a humble street-side aspect closed to the outside. Looking at this home from the front, you will have no idea about the modish surprises concealed inside. The front façade is rather simple with the brick cladding lending a traditional aesthetic. The interior pleasantly surprises you with its warm, enveloping atmosphere. The living room is particularly welcoming & boasts of an intimate connection with the lush garden outside. Predominance of natural colors like brown & beige creates an earthy feel which greatly contributes to the generous homey vibes. The rear-side offers great outdoor spaces, extending the living area outside. Sounds interesting? Let us have a peek!