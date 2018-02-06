A stylishly comfy dwelling with a modest façade

“Don’t judge a book by its cover” so goes the English saying that is beautifully exemplified by the modern home featuring in this homify story. Built from scratch by experts from DECARA, this contemporary abode has a humble street-side aspect closed to the outside. Looking at this home from the front, you will have no idea about the modish surprises concealed inside. The front façade is rather simple with the brick cladding lending a traditional aesthetic. The interior pleasantly surprises you with its warm, enveloping atmosphere. The living room is particularly welcoming & boasts of an intimate connection with the lush garden outside. Predominance of natural colors like brown & beige creates an earthy feel which greatly contributes to the generous homey vibes. The rear-side offers great outdoor spaces, extending the living area outside. Sounds interesting? Let us have a peek!
The exterior view from the front reveals a very basic structure—a wooden entrance door and an overhang. The brick façade, the stone & concrete details, and the simplistic design don’t look too modish either.
As you move inside, cozy chic interiors take you by surprise. The warm wooden flooring invites you to linger. Natural light enhances the contrasts and adds to the grace of the wall-mounted, made to measure bookcase sitting aesthetically in complete continuity with the work-station desk. The stairs leading up to the study nook, visible in the background, are perfectly integrated with the room design and look like a natural continuation of the furniture.
The living room has a truly intimate ambiance, owing a lot to the sloped ceiling. Natural illumination floods the room and is well supplemented by the artificial lighting fixtures. Note the chandelier over the dining set. The glass-top dining table with the comfortable chairs add to the sumptuousness of delicacies. The plush Eames armchair and the cushy sofas show how designer snugness is lived.
Neat design & geometric, clean lines reign in the kitchen. The sober & earthy tones add warmth to the modern look in this U-shaped kitchen with a peninsula. The storage convenience, the smart lighting and illuminated wall niche are some of the elegant features of this wholesome kitchen. The mini dining area is perfect for grabbing a quick meal.
In the bedroom, wood takes the centerstage—the wardrobe, the headboard, the wall shelves… all these elements go perfectly with each other, exuding the humble elegance of wood. The false ceiling, cozy lighting, graceful decor and wooden flooring complete the exquisite picture of sassy repose.
The bright corridor is bedecked with storage convenience and lots of daylight filtering inside. Sliding doors save a lot of space in a jazzy manner.
The bathroom is a small-sized masterpiece with bespoke detailing—the honey-colored vanity drawers with linear handles recall the refined aesthetics of the 70s' Scandinavian design. The smart lighting and gracefully voguish elements adorning the washing & bathing areas reflect a chic balance between contemporary sass & sober practicality.
The backside of the house with this beautiful green space is as much a visual treat as it is a space to have an enjoyable time with the loved ones.
Relish a lazy Sunday brunch with the family, have a delectable barbecue party with your friends or simply make the most of the sunny weather with a cold beverage & a recliner, this wonderful, generous space is the ideal spot to let your hair down amidst warm hues & a refreshing stance.