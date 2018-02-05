Your browser is out-of-date.

10 modern bathrooms that will take your breath away!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Apartamento Rua Boavista / Lisboa - Apartment in Rua Boavista / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Bathroom
Of late, bathroom design has evolved greatly, keeping in mind the needs of contemporary housing. Long gone are the days when the bathroom was merely a perfunctory room. Professional experts are going all out to make these havens of personal care just as stylish & appealing as every other room in the house. Having experimented with different styles of interior design – Scandinavian, classic, minimalist, etc.- and tastefully modified them to fit into the modern way of styling, they are coming up with some utterly phenomenal bathrooms.The paucity of space for accommodating all the requisite elements has led to creative ideas & innovative designs being explored in bathroom design. Smart use of all the available space & multifunctional elements have contributed greatly to making modern bathrooms even more popular.

This homify article enlists 10 such modern bathrooms that convey the master craftsmanship of the designers, the thoughtful underlying concept and its tasteful implementation in tune with the modern day requirements. Take closer look at these amazing examples & pick your favorites to copy!

Trendy updates like the swish hexagonal tiles, the dove gray palette & the natural touch of wooden washbasin counter add loads of sophistication.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, San Giuseppe, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Bathroom
The undeniable splendor of white marble bathes this radiant, airy space with a romantic refinement.

Santos Design - Stone Capital, Onstudio Lda Onstudio Lda Modern Bathroom
Unique blend of traditional, modern & bucolic, with white preponderance complemented by the warmth of wood, olive hints & golden reflections.

Apartamento Rua Boavista / Lisboa - Apartment in Rua Boavista / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Bathroom
An audacious pop of style—the poise of blue-green tiled detail is enhanced by the lively illumination to nail the look!

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern Bathroom
With patterned wall tiles, woody suggestions, contrasting radiator & the free-standing bathtub, this charming bathroom revisits the Mediterranean tradition in a modern fashion.

PATCHWORKOWA ŁAZIENKA, MOTHI.form MOTHI.form Scandinavian style bathroom Wood Grey
The striped wall adds jazz while purity of form with the suspended sanitary ware, walk-in shower & minimalist washbasin hogs the limelight.

GuestHouse Cola di Rienzo, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern Bathroom
Nordic meets old-world convention in this chic bathroom with an exquisite floor, retro inspired wooden accents, sassy lighting & an engaging white prevalence.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
The charming beige stone-tiles add a delicate hint of rusticity as the uncomplicated detailing creates a pleasing ambiance.

Sanierung Wohngebäude, xs-architekten xs-architekten Classic style bathroom
This one oozes finessed modernity with the flair of minimalism beautifully conveyed by the earthy elegance of wood & stone, clean lines, and urbane lighting.

Projekt mieszkania. Kraków Bronowice, PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Modern minimal-chic, this large sized & well-divided bathroom boasts of a no-frills format with sleek finish and warm luminosity.

Bad mit Wellness Badewanne, Axel Fröhlich GmbH Axel Fröhlich GmbH Modern Bathroom
The perfect lake-side home
How does your modern bathroom court style?

