10 smart hacks for having a stylish living room at low cost

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
LED-Ringleuchte TheO - per App steuerbar und dimmbar, Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch
A penchant for luxury interiors is something that the most of us have in common. Plush interior spaces with tasteful details are always desirable. However, the usual belief is that such a furnishing & decor always translates into incurring a huge expenditure. And that is where homify steps in for you!  

Room decorators & professional design experts vouch for the fact that you do not necessarily require high-end shopping to impart that luxurious look to your spaces. All you need is clarity about your spaces and some appealingly creative ideas. And this applies to every living space of your cozy pad, including your living room.  

Today’s homify article is all about having a luxurious touch of style in your living/ lounging area by spending very little. If you are looking to save money while modifying your interior aesthetics, these 10 ideas are exactly what you need to add that much desired upscale look sans going in for pricey additions. Whatever be the style of your interior design, these wonderfully affordable ideas will ensure that your spaces look like a million bucks & your visitors get some serious home envy.  

Excited to explore? Here we go!

1. Repainting the mirror frames in opulent tones like copper, gold, etc. lends a regal touch.

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects Hinton Cook Architects Modern Living Room
Hinton Cook Architects

Midsummer House

Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects

2. Injecting a slightly French aesthetic & creating a gallery style wall makes a voguish statement of luxury with a personal vibe.

Einrichten mit Vintage - Mein eigenes Zuhause, Mighty Vintage Mighty Vintage Living room
Mighty Vintage

Mighty Vintage
Mighty Vintage
Mighty Vintage

3. A characteristic lighting fixture like a single chandelier, in the middle of the room, can effortlessly impart a grand feeling of refinement.

LED-Ringleuchte TheO - per App steuerbar und dimmbar, Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch Living roomLighting
Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch

Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch
Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch
Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch

4. Adding fresh floral bouquets brings a colorful vibrancy & ​an air of magnificence into the room.

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

5. Bringing in a comfy armchair or a cushy suspended nest like this one shown here imparts a generous dollop of luxury.

Liefde voor je raam, Vadain Vadain Living roomAccessories & decoration
Vadain

Vadain
Vadain
Vadain

6. Employing accessories with a similar pattern and contrasting curtains gives the space an alluringly modish look.

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
Sian Elin

Cushions

Sian Elin
Sian Elin
Sian Elin

7. Zingy furniture accessories, when matched with the rest of the furniture pieces in the room, can evoke a lavish feel of modernity.

yellow floor lamp rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

yellow floor lamp

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

8. A jazzy bar cart or a couple of shelves dedicated to showcase your choicest drinks is a classic way to ring in that deluxe essence.

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

9. De-cluttering by opting for a more minimal style with less pieces of furniture and neatly maintaining an orderly stance offers tidy trendiness.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. A sideboard in a peppy shade & a complementing work of art will create a focal point exuding a luxuriously sophisticated aesthetic.

homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
homify

homify
homify
homify
Are you already contemplating a living room redesign?

