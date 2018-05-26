10 smart hacks for having a stylish living room at low cost

A penchant for luxury interiors is something that the most of us have in common. Plush interior spaces with tasteful details are always desirable. However, the usual belief is that such a furnishing & decor always translates into incurring a huge expenditure. And that is where homify steps in for you!

Room decorators & professional design experts vouch for the fact that you do not necessarily require high-end shopping to impart that luxurious look to your spaces. All you need is clarity about your spaces and some appealingly creative ideas. And this applies to every living space of your cozy pad, including your living room.

Today’s homify article is all about having a luxurious touch of style in your living/ lounging area by spending very little. If you are looking to save money while modifying your interior aesthetics, these 10 ideas are exactly what you need to add that much desired upscale look sans going in for pricey additions. Whatever be the style of your interior design, these wonderfully affordable ideas will ensure that your spaces look like a million bucks & your visitors get some serious home envy.

Excited to explore? Here we go!