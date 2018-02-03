The perfect lake-side home

The apartment featuring in today’s homify story is a comfy modern home sitting by Lake Garda and boasts of exquisite handiwork by Italian experts. Careful attention to detail, a total redefinition of the spaces, an uncomplicated modernity and the unique elegance of tailor-made furniture fill the interiors with a chic graceful persona. What stands out among all the elements is the painted ceiling with exposed wooden beams – it imparts a cozy, warm & welcoming atmosphere to the rooms, and is perfectly in line with the aesthetics of the house. Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look!