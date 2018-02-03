Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The perfect lake-side home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Living Room Beige
Loading admin actions …

The apartment featuring in today’s homify story is a comfy modern home sitting by Lake Garda and boasts of exquisite handiwork by Italian experts. Careful attention to detail, a total redefinition of the spaces, an uncomplicated modernity and the unique elegance of tailor-made furniture fill the interiors with a chic graceful persona. What stands out among all the elements is the painted ceiling with exposed wooden beams – it imparts a cozy, warm & welcoming atmosphere to the rooms, and is perfectly in line with the aesthetics of the house. Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look!

The living room.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Living Room Beige
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

A predominantly neutral palette sits pretty in the living room, exuding a restful stance. Fluffy cushions & poufs enhance the relaxing feel. The curtains reach down to the floor, adding further to the homey vibe. The real hero, however, is the Oak parquet with wide slats; there is no better flooring to create this snug, warm & enveloping ambiance.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Living Room Beige
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

This image gives a better view of the custom furniture; perfectly integrated with the illuminated partial false ceilings, there are the built-in closets. Appealing & extremely practical! The lighting system is mainly based on spotlights, downwards with point light & upwards with diffused light, that are articulated on two perpendicular axes. Smart, eh?

Lounging space.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Living Room Beige
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

The beautiful bright gray accent wall, housing the TV zone, bears the geometric pop-up furniture. The jazzy outdoor lanterns by the corner add a shabby chic touch.

The kitchen.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Home Wine Cellar White
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

The modular kitchen has a functionally rich format with an L-shaped layout and clean, geometric lines. The dominant color is white, enhanced by the striking contrast with the glossy black worktop & the dark matte-finish peninsula. Did you see the underlights?

The bedroom.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Bedroom
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

Just look at that accent wall! Creating a dynamic visual effect alongwith the lighting, this wall is indeed THE star of this bedroom. The delicate contrasts between the grays, browns, whites & rich woody tones go a long way in creating engaging visuals and together with the illumination, they present a very inviting picture of cushy repose. The expansive wardrobe conveys absolute convenience.

The private lounging area.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Bedroom
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

This room is dedicated to letting your hair down as you catch up with your choicest reads over a piping hot brew, laze with your loved ones over cordial banter, or simply take a quick nap. The choice of palette with the beautiful sky blue rings in palliative suggestions. The playful decor & the Masters chairs add a tasteful liveliness.

The bathroom.

COLORI CHE SCALDANO IL CUORE, Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC Modern Bathroom Beige
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC

Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
Studio Moltrasio - Zero4 SNC

In the bathroom, the varnished parquet floor complements the gray allure quite aesthetically. The various forms of gray—the stylish tiles of the shower cabin, the natty wall and the sober cabinetry—make sure that sophisticated finesse is not compromised. The backlit mirror is a really smashing idea, offering luminosity with ample elegance & guaranteed visual comfort. The lighting concealed in the ceiling is no less fetching.

Top layouts and styles in Kitchen renovations
Which of the lovely ideas from here did you pick to take home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks