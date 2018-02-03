The perfect lake-side home

The apartment featuring in today’s homify story is a comfy modern home sitting by Lake Garda and boasts of exquisite handiwork by Italian experts. Careful attention to detail, a total redefinition of the spaces, an uncomplicated modernity and the unique elegance of tailor-made furniture fill the interiors with a chic graceful persona. What stands out among all the elements is the painted ceiling with exposed wooden beams – it imparts a cozy, warm & welcoming atmosphere to the rooms, and is perfectly in line with the aesthetics of the house. Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look!
A predominantly neutral palette sits pretty in the living room, exuding a restful stance. Fluffy cushions & poufs enhance the relaxing feel. The curtains reach down to the floor, adding further to the homey vibe. The real hero, however, is the Oak parquet with wide slats; there is no better flooring to create this snug, warm & enveloping ambiance.
This image gives a better view of the custom furniture; perfectly integrated with the illuminated partial false ceilings, there are the built-in closets. Appealing & extremely practical! The lighting system is mainly based on spotlights, downwards with point light & upwards with diffused light, that are articulated on two perpendicular axes. Smart, eh?
The beautiful bright gray accent wall, housing the TV zone, bears the geometric pop-up furniture. The jazzy outdoor lanterns by the corner add a shabby chic touch.
The modular kitchen has a functionally rich format with an L-shaped layout and clean, geometric lines. The dominant color is white, enhanced by the striking contrast with the glossy black worktop & the dark matte-finish peninsula. Did you see the underlights?
Just look at that accent wall! Creating a dynamic visual effect alongwith the lighting, this wall is indeed THE star of this bedroom. The delicate contrasts between the grays, browns, whites & rich woody tones go a long way in creating engaging visuals and together with the illumination, they present a very inviting picture of cushy repose. The expansive wardrobe conveys absolute convenience.
This room is dedicated to letting your hair down as you catch up with your choicest reads over a piping hot brew, laze with your loved ones over cordial banter, or simply take a quick nap. The choice of palette with the beautiful sky blue rings in palliative suggestions. The playful decor & the Masters chairs add a tasteful liveliness.
In the bathroom, the varnished parquet floor complements the gray allure quite aesthetically. The various forms of gray—the stylish tiles of the shower cabin, the natty wall and the sober cabinetry—make sure that sophisticated finesse is not compromised. The backlit mirror is a really smashing idea, offering luminosity with ample elegance & guaranteed visual comfort. The lighting concealed in the ceiling is no less fetching.