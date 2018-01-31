Everything you need to know about exterior house painting

When it comes to decorating a house, it can be shockingly easy to focus all your attention on painting interior walls, but there is another element to think carefully about as well; your exterior surfaces! Choosing the right color, style and finish for your home's facade can make all the difference between a pretty and well protected property and a building that simply looks a little unfinished. Ask any respected painting organization, such as those found in the homify professionals directory, and they'll tell you that the way you choose to finish your home is critical and that there is so much more to the process than simply slapping on some paint and calling it a day.

To give you a better understanding of the involved and lengthy process that you'll need to commit to in order to get the perfect facade finish, we've put together this comprehensive guide.