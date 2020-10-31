French doors vs. sliding doors: which is the winner?

When it comes to deciding which type of patio door you want to install in your home, you can feel a little spoilt for choice, but we always think that a more classic approach is best. Offering you the guarantee of an aesthetic that will never date, opting for either French doors or sliding doors will really add to the rear facade of your home, while also giving you the all-important easy access to your patio that you crave.

Naturally, you'll need to enlist the services of a top patio door manufacturer and you can discover a slew of them in the homify professionals directory, but before you do, why not find out as much as you can about the two most popular styles of patio doors, so you are a little closer to knowing what you want? We think this might even get you thinking about your interior doors as well, but one thing at a time! French doors or sliding doors? That really is the question today. People often use the term French sliding doors for full-length glass sliding doors, which makes it all the more confusing. Let’s understand the pros and cons of each and other useful information before deciding.