Top layouts and styles in Kitchen renovations

Lately if you have been looking at your kitchen and thinking that it could do with a makeover, this homify article is exactly what you need. Remodeling your kitchen could be both exciting as well as daunting, with a sea of possible designs to choose from, and one can easily be overwhelmed. But it is important to be mindful of the style of your interiors, the available space and the befitting color palette so as to avoid having a kitchen that is dingy, chaotic & unsightly.

Kitchen planners and renovation professionals have time & again emphasized on loading up the kitchen with practicality, so that even limited dimensions do not take away from its utility. It follows that the ideal contemporary kitchen is full of functional elements, with proper lighting, ventilation & of course, ample storage, irrespective of the style of its design. Oftentimes, particularly in small homes, layouts also make a BIG difference in making the kitchen look airy & bright, and an open-plan layout is among those highly preferred for such homes. Others like the U-shaped, L-shaped and big kitchens with kitchen islands/ peninsulas also boast of a good number of takers.

This homify article enlists 10 such wonderful kitchen renovation examples that have transformed the kitchen from drab & outdated to fab & modish. These renovations are living proof that the right facelift can do wonders for a space, especially one as important as the kitchen. These examples also show different layouts well-suited to the available space and will give you all the inspiration you need to get you fired up for a hearty New year revamp. Excited? Read on!