Top layouts and styles in Kitchen renovations

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Kitchen
Lately if you have been looking at your kitchen and thinking that it could do with a makeover, this homify article is exactly what you need. Remodeling your kitchen could be both exciting as well as daunting, with a sea of possible designs to choose from, and one can easily be overwhelmed. But it is important to be mindful of the style of your interiors, the available space and the befitting color palette so as to avoid having a kitchen that is dingy, chaotic & unsightly.

Kitchen planners and renovation professionals have time & again emphasized on loading up the kitchen with practicality, so that even limited dimensions do not take away from its utility. It follows that the ideal contemporary kitchen is full of functional elements, with proper lighting, ventilation & of course, ample storage, irrespective of the style of its design. Oftentimes, particularly in small homes, layouts also make a BIG difference in making the kitchen look airy & bright, and an open-plan layout is among those highly preferred for such homes. Others like the U-shaped, L-shaped and big kitchens with kitchen islands/ peninsulas also boast of a good number of takers.

This homify article enlists 10 such wonderful kitchen renovation examples that have transformed the kitchen from drab & outdated to fab & modish. These renovations are living proof that the right facelift can do wonders for a space, especially one as important as the kitchen. These examples also show different layouts well-suited to the available space and will give you all the inspiration you need to get you fired up for a hearty New year revamp. Excited? Read on!

1. BEFORE: cramped, woefully cluttered, disagreeable & out of date.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

AFTER: engagingly simple, conveniently usable, pleasingly open & well-organized in wood & white.

homify Modern Kitchen Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. BEFORE: old fashioned where mismatched floor tiles impart a dark & clunky feel.

Before (interior) Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Before (interior)

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

AFTER: super-spacious, bright & modern with designer sleekness.

Interior and Exterior Haus12 Interiors Modern Kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Interior and Exterior

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

3. BEFORE: extremely dark with inadequate room, outmoded appearance & inappropriate layout.

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

AFTER: open convenience, luminous essence & warm flooring; chic modernity adorns cohesive, fluid design.

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

4. BEFORE: a style washout that's nightmarishly busy with disastrous details & a lack of any clear surfaces.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

AFTER: Aptly styled for well-lit functional poise; voguish color contrasts & extra attention to detail nail it.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Boring in brown gave way to timeless in black & white.

Remodelação de Apartamento, Braço de Prata , Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern Kitchen
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

The new backsplash is simply stunning, no?

Remodelação de Apartamento, Braço de Prata , Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern Kitchen
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

6. BEFORE: the blue overkill & a bad layout simply bruise the look.

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

AFTER: agelessly fresh country chic details inject a warm, classy vibe with the neat neutral color scheme.

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

7. BEFORE: suffering from annoying unworkability & an absolute lack of demonstrable style.

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

AFTER: fresh white splendor contributes greatly to this light, bright & charmingly beautiful modernized kitchen.

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

8. BEFORE: Overpowering 60s style brown preponderance and dated accents mar the look.

Before photo of cooker and oven The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Before photo of cooker and oven

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

AFTER: glossy granite and jazzy white cabinetry add to the radiant openness.

Cooking area after renovation The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Cooking area after renovation

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

9. BEFORE: bizarrely browned for an ugly desolate look aggravated by the tacky tiles & weird floor varnish.

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern Kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

AFTER: spotless white magic visually enlarges the space while the shiny black worktop adds a smashing contrast; what a fabulous lighting!

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern Kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

10. BEFORE: a confusing tragic mess that is more of a design catastrophe, and that odd room divide… .ughh!

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

AFTER: this open-plan perfection oozes a distinctly contemporary vibe, refreshingly roomy & simply phenomenal!

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern Kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

AFTER: The view from this angle upholds the dazzling, dapper aura of this beautifully refurbished generous space.

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern Kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
When are you getting started on your kitchen transformation?

4.5

