Fireplace makeover ideas for a cozy Winter

When we picture a comfy winter evening, what we see are lounging on a cushy couch, a piping hot cuppa, cordial banter with the loved ones and plentiful warmth from the fireplace. None of us can deny that a beautiful, working fireplace does wonders to tie a room together and create a warm & cozy ambiance, be it your classic-styled living room, minimalist bedroom or the rustic media room. Room decorators & interior designers vouch for the exquisite aesthetics lent by the good old fireplace that not only radiates the actual heat out but also creates an invitingly snug wintery look which everybody simply LOVES. Even during summers, when you don't need to light your fire, the fireplace continues to inject oodles of welcome sophistication into your spaces.

When you think about changing the look of your interiors but do not wish to go for a total revamp, modifying a couple of big elements, furniture, decor, etc. is also a good idea, and the fireplace is among those elements that can go a long way in jazzing up the overall appearance of your comfy spaces. A befitting fireplace makeover can enhance the coziness quotient of your homey lounging pad manifolds and thereby, add copiously to the visual soundness. And that is where homify steps in!

This homify article offers 13 wonderful fireplace makeover ideas to select from; these amazing ideas will ensure that your fireplace adds generously to a snug repose & inspire you amply to give your own warm & graceful installation a modish facelift. Have a good look!