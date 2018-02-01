Your browser is out-of-date.

Fireplace makeover ideas for a cozy Winter

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Wall Fire, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
When we picture a comfy winter evening, what we see are lounging on a cushy couch, a piping hot cuppa, cordial banter with the loved ones and plentiful warmth from the fireplace. None of us can deny that a beautiful, working fireplace does wonders to tie a room together and create a warm & cozy ambiance, be it your classic-styled living room, minimalist bedroom or the rustic media room. Room decorators & interior designers vouch for the exquisite aesthetics lent by the good old fireplace that not only radiates the actual heat out but also creates an invitingly snug wintery look which everybody simply LOVES. Even during summers, when you don't need to light your fire, the fireplace continues to inject oodles of welcome sophistication into your spaces.

When you think about changing the look of your interiors but do not wish to go for a total revamp, modifying a couple of big elements, furniture, decor, etc. is also a good idea, and the fireplace is among those elements that can go a long way in jazzing up the overall appearance of your comfy spaces. A befitting fireplace makeover can enhance the coziness quotient of your homey lounging pad manifolds and thereby, add copiously to the visual soundness. And that is where homify steps in!

This homify article offers 13 wonderful fireplace makeover ideas to select from; these amazing ideas will ensure that your fireplace adds generously to a snug repose & inspire you amply to give your own warm & graceful installation a modish facelift. Have a good look!

1.

Camini, Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella

Novelty with classic touch of heritage—sober gray tone & pale bricks complement one another to ooze the old-fashioned charm effortlessly; that integrated ash box is a convenient PLUS.

2.

Galano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Galano

Small & refreshingly trendy with traditional hints, this one is stone encased with the chunky wooden plinth & mantle adding extra zing & warmth.

3.

Chimenea de pared, Origen chimeneas Origen chimeneas HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
Origen chimeneas

Protruding from the wall, this unique fireplace creates its own little mantle—absolutely fun & appealingly contemporary with the flame itself so under control…

4.

Маркаба, ООО "Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева" ООО 'Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева' Living roomFireplaces & accessories
ООО <q>Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева</q>

The retro finesse of these tiles gives a strikingly beautiful fireplace that delightfully showcases the designer might of vintage essence.

5.

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Living room
Fazzone camini

Chic rusticity of the built-in ​stone surround adds a neat natural elegance, and the appealing woody details simply complete the humble look.

6.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

Dishing out sizable outdoor indulgence for the entire terrace, this fireplace is gracefully inset into a natural stone wall.

7.

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Living roomFireplaces & accessories
cristina zanni designer

Great for solely decorative purposes, such an installation with a group of simple candles rings in an enchanting flair & extreme coziness.

8.

Vulcano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Vulcano

Embracing minimalism through modernity—this marble fireplace is luxurious, fashionable & voguishly modern with a comely geometric design.

9.

Haus Kleinmachnow, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Living room
Müllers Büro

Sleek spectacle for a modern dwelling—compactly convenient & eye-catching indeed!

10.

Villa a Capri: Minimalismo e Bellezza in un unico post, Imperatore Architetti Imperatore Architetti Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Imperatore Architetti

Reclaimed vintage tiles make for a beautiful surround as this pleasingly painted hearth amps it up with a truly remarkable style statement. Watsay?

11.

Aviano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Aviano

Clad in slate-y sass, this engagingly toasty fireplace installation livens up the dead corner in an inspired manner.

12.

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

Centre of charisma—making smart use of side racks to create a cohesive frame for the fireplace, this one with high inset fire nails it.

13.

QUINTA DA MARINHA RESIDENCE - Where the woods meet the ocean..., DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Modern Living Room
DZINE &amp; CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Generously bringing in warmth to an all-white ambiance, this simple fireplace with the luxurious white marble surround redefines class. Look at that stunning blaze!

Which of these turned the heat up for you?

