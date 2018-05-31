How to create a Greyscale Bathroom

Art on the walls in any space of your home is always a beautiful feature and the same can be said for bathrooms as seen in these inspiring ideabooks. You can have an interesting piece of art as a feature in your bathroom and abstract is a wonderful option for some art enthusiasts. The piece you choose for your bathroom can also be a pencil sketch or a charcoal piece as this will contribute to the greyscale of your bathroom. Other bits may include some flowers and this will introduce some color which will blend well with the theme. You can go for flowers, a plant or dry sticks in a vase.

When creating a greyscale bathroom, the colors are bold and create a strong character for the bathroom.