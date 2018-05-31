How to create a Greyscale Bathroom

Greyscale is the color selection that when placed on a color palette lies between black and white. What makes the color so wonderful is the fact that you can virtually pair anything with it as it’s so versatile. So when it comes to décor, you’re open to a wide selection of options because of the easy color blend. The grayscale color bathroom also tends to have an exclusive chic look and feel that adds glamour and select taste. Greyscale is also the easiest color to spruce up a more masculine space without it being over-done, and yet still giving that modern or contemporary feel about it.
Greyscale bathrooms gives a sense of chic, bold designs that is suitable to any bathroom.
The accessories and fixtures are usually dark wood or dark colors; this can be the laundry baskets, toilet roll and towel storage. Also, the towel and washcloth hangers can be of a dark black shade if you choose, creating uniformity throughout the bathroom. The mirror frame and light fixtures can be of a different color such as silver or bronzy-gold if that suits your style. Even if you choose to add touches of white, you may do so by all means, just as long as the theme of greyscale is present and consistent throughout.
When it comes to the tiles of your greyscale bathroom, you can choose to go with an off-white grey tile on the walls, while the floor can be a darker shade of grey tile or a dark shade wood. Sometimes a feature wall in the bathroom is also great, and this can even be the section where the wash basin and vanity cabinets are located. The feature wall in a greyscale bathroom can be black; a light or dark shade of grey that differs to the rest of the bathroom or a geometric patterned wall, the choice is yours.
Industrial walls are a good option as it showcases the natural raw brick textures, this is especially good as a feature wall idea, but not everybody is keen on the raw brick look. If you’re not into the rugged bricks on the wall, then you can also opt for a stone wall cladding for a more “rounded” finish to the feature wall. You could also opt for a mosaic piece integrated somewhere along the bathtub or the wash basin wall, this will add extra dimensions to the bathroom to some degree.
Art on the walls in any space of your home is always a beautiful feature and the same can be said for bathrooms as seen in these inspiring ideabooks. You can have an interesting piece of art as a feature in your bathroom and abstract is a wonderful option for some art enthusiasts. The piece you choose for your bathroom can also be a pencil sketch or a charcoal piece as this will contribute to the greyscale of your bathroom. Other bits may include some flowers and this will introduce some color which will blend well with the theme. You can go for flowers, a plant or dry sticks in a vase.
When creating a greyscale bathroom, the colors are bold and create a strong character for the bathroom. If you’re looking to create the ideal greyscale bathroom for your home and need assistance, then have a browse through the list of professionals at homify and get your project started.