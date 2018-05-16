Your browser is out-of-date.

7 great color palettes: surprising bedroom neutrals

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
APARTAMENTO 10A GRAND EUROPA: una vivienda a 3 ritmos, NMD NOMADAS NMD NOMADAS Modern Bedroom
Of late, home design professionals & clients are all bowing to the might of neutral colors when it comes to creating tasteful interior spaces. More often than not, room decorators & home-owners opt for honing in on the neutral look particularly for private spaces like the bedroom & the family room. Time & again, neutral colors have successfully proven that simple can be extremely sassy and that muted, sober tones need not always mean compromising on the style quotient. Whatever be the style of interiors – classic, modern or Mediterranean- the smart usage of neutral hues can transform a plain room into a tranquil haven of elegance.

The bedroom is often the space that is oftentimes overlooked during styling, since it is mostly out of public view. However, it must be the exact opposite since the bedroom is the place where we refresh ourselves & recharge our batteries after a hectic day at work. It follows that the bedroom be so bedecked as to facilitate a restful ambiance, and the color palette is a key element to accomplish the same.

This homify story is all about how the inspiringly jazzy neutral color scheme creates a visually appealing sanctum of absolute repose sans skimping on modishness. Join us as we get up, close & personal with 7 wonderful neutral color palettes for the bedroom, and draw ample inspiration from this treasure trove of ideas to take home!

Neutrals of the accent wall complement the white magic for a delicate touch that works wonders to lull the senses into a peaceful slumber.

GRAND EUROPA, Design Group Latinamerica Design Group Latinamerica Modern Bedroom
Design Group Latinamerica

GRAND EUROPA

The soft medley of coffee & cream hues rings in a comfy feel with the warmth of illumination adding a voguish essence.

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Bedroom
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Luminous conventional charm meets the neat flair of neutrality as this visually sound interplay of browns & grays reflects contemporary sass.

Neutral master bedroom - Quarto de casal neutro Mariana Von Kruger Classic style bedroom
Mariana Von Kruger

Neutral master bedroom—Quarto de casal neutro

Neutral beige & gray hued elements create an alluring balance between the white bedding and the warm, vibrant accent of the wall.

APARTAMENTO 10A GRAND EUROPA: una vivienda a 3 ritmos, NMD NOMADAS NMD NOMADAS Modern Bedroom
NMD NOMADAS

Ornamental greens serve as delightful neutral accessories with a natural touch to add some accent tones to this Taupe-adorned attic bedroom.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Soft grays dominate here as the fetching gray tones team up with white to add snug poise into this well-lit hub of relaxation.

Bristol House, Maxmar Construction LTD Maxmar Construction LTD Classic style bedroom Beige
Maxmar Construction LTD

Bristol House

A little bit of mellow pink here & there adds a dollop of dainty personal touch into this little princess bedroom shining in the splendor of white.

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Kid's Room
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Feng Shui Guide for Beginners: 10 Essentials for a Healthy Body and Mind
Where do neutral hues sit in your cozy spaces?

