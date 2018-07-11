Your browser is out-of-date.

6 elegant bathroom ideas for compact spaces

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
In contemporary housing, small living spaces are more prevalent. It follows that with small sized homes & smaller living spaces, one must so furnish the home and utilize every possible nook to make the most out of the limited dimension dwelling.

When designing & decking up the interior spaces, there's a tendency to let certain rooms be a little more modest, so as to have bigger & more luxurious communal areas. But it DOES NOT mean that the smaller rooms cannot be given the choicest aspect, and the bathroom is definitely among those spaces. A dash of creativity, some out-of-the-box ideas and a suitable design when combined in a practical & aesthetically sound manner, can create visually stunning & functionally poised spaces that defy size. And this is exactly what today’s homify article is all about.

We offer you 6 amazing bathroom designs—all of them sitting compactly in very limited dimensions, but stylishly loaded with a distinctive character. These bathrooms convey the smart designer marvel of the experts who have tastefully accomplished the perfect balance of amazing materials, useful storage & fluid floor space. Take a closer look & draw ample inspiration to jazz up your own!

1. Graceful gray finesse and the use of luxury materials complement modish convenience in the narrow format.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Sun-like illumination, soft green mats simulating grass and a smashing design—bathroom with a hint of nature!

Kleine Badewannen, Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR

Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR
Stach & Daiker GbR

3. Clever & optimal space utilization—neat usage of every corner nails it here alongside tiled trendiness.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

4. Engaging flair of the tiles & the transparent shower cabin smartly draw the attention away from the size. Dapper detailing, no?

casa unifamiliare, bilune studio
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

5. Lively quirk amps it up—colorful vibrancy expands the space & appealingly lessens the confined feel.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. The skylight opens the bathroom to bring in fresh air, natural light, & a magnificent feel of spaciousness. Stroke of genius indeed!

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
