6 elegant bathroom ideas for compact spaces

In contemporary housing, small living spaces are more prevalent. It follows that with small sized homes & smaller living spaces, one must so furnish the home and utilize every possible nook to make the most out of the limited dimension dwelling.

When designing & decking up the interior spaces, there's a tendency to let certain rooms be a little more modest, so as to have bigger & more luxurious communal areas. But it DOES NOT mean that the smaller rooms cannot be given the choicest aspect, and the bathroom is definitely among those spaces. A dash of creativity, some out-of-the-box ideas and a suitable design when combined in a practical & aesthetically sound manner, can create visually stunning & functionally poised spaces that defy size. And this is exactly what today’s homify article is all about.

We offer you 6 amazing bathroom designs—all of them sitting compactly in very limited dimensions, but stylishly loaded with a distinctive character. These bathrooms convey the smart designer marvel of the experts who have tastefully accomplished the perfect balance of amazing materials, useful storage & fluid floor space. Take a closer look & draw ample inspiration to jazz up your own!