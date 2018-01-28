Chic makeover : a creative studio that you MUST not miss!

Today’s homify article celebrates a beautiful makeover story: a refreshingly novel looking creative studio, accomplished by PURE & ORIGINAL, the Lelystad based experts. Originally a grubby space at the sight of which, most of us would be clueless about what to do with it, this space was completely transformed and how! The client had a vision of her new workspace as soon as she set her eyes on it. Bedecked anew in a design with lots of light colors, the old space eventually became a fresh & welcoming workplace.
The contemporary new aspect given by the remodeling boasts of appealingly modern & visually sound details that greatly inspire the creative mind – the perfect design for the intended studio. In line with the client’s wish, the space is minimalist with an industrial feel; the furnishing elements are made of natural & sustainable materials. The design is such that it carefully preserves the natural character of the elements.
Tastefully modish, the studio not only offers an amazing place to unleash your creative side, but also a great space to relish delectable goodies with the near & dear, and to organize events. Come with us as we walk you through the new creative studio & its previously not-so inviting format. Have a look and take your pick for designer ideas to copy!
This well-lit minimalist room is indeed a nice place to be immersed in work as well as let your hair down with moreish delicacies. The wall-mounted storage ideas convey a smart design. The light tones fit in well as they enhance the luminous poise of this soberly decked up space.
A creative studio needs a good deal of openness & clarity of design for the professional to be able to contemplate well. An empty canvas is the best invitation for innovative ideas to take shape & create uniqueness. And this is exactly what formed the basis of refurbishment of this bright, open room. Prior to its revamp, this space still had an open format and a clarity that has been carefully preserved. Further, some touches of alluring modernity were thoughtfully injected.
The cozy dining table extends a snug invite for you to sit together with the loved ones for a sumptuous meal or a refreshing drink. Look at those sassy chairs! The basic wooden stool offers a wonderful contrast to the contemporary metallic zing of the chairs. The muted purple hints of the flowers & the cloth impart the whole setting a tranquil flair. The soothing tones fit well in the room—neither too light nor too dark. The walls are covered with a white chalk paint layer. The grayish white floor adds to the industrial concrete look.
This open and spacious creative studio is a great place to brainstorm some out-of-the-box ideas as you sip your favorite brew, have some work related discussions over savory munchies as well as enjoy a heart-to-heart with close buddies. The calming ambiance contributed by the palette makes everyone feel at ease & free to express ideas. Such a relaxing atmosphere can influence your mood and boost your creativity as well!
A vintage look goes very well with an industrial one, and that is exactly what you can see here. The sturdy concrete look representing the industrial jazz makes the perfect complement for this piece of antique furniture. And the planter atop with ornamental greens rings in that palliative natural touch.
White is a magical shade that oftentimes forms the basis of the most exquisite interiors. We tend to consider white mostly as the background color because of its calm stance. However, as you can see in this image, the white preponderance subtly lends a strong serene persona. The great visual power of this color is largely because it gives space to other colors, like green & purple here. Though white does not have a very striking color strength, it surely binds the entire interior design together in a very sophisticated manner.
The unfinished
empty canvas character of this industrial space had a key role to play in making it so attractive for a creative studio. This space has all the qualities that you, as an artist/ designer, would want in your dream workplace. A pleasing outside view & plentiful daylight through clear glass windows, ample space and a fresh ambiance—the most ideal ingredients to whip up absolute creativity!
Natural illumination generously flooding into this lovely creative studio is a BIG plus.
The handy ladder helps you reach the second level that can serve as a convenient storage area. Inspiring details indeed!