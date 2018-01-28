Chic makeover : a creative studio that you MUST not miss!

Today’s homify article celebrates a beautiful makeover story: a refreshingly novel looking creative studio, accomplished by PURE & ORIGINAL, the Lelystad based experts. Originally a grubby space at the sight of which, most of us would be clueless about what to do with it, this space was completely transformed and how! The client had a vision of her new workspace as soon as she set her eyes on it. Bedecked anew in a design with lots of light colors, the old space eventually became a fresh & welcoming workplace.

The contemporary new aspect given by the remodeling boasts of appealingly modern & visually sound details that greatly inspire the creative mind – the perfect design for the intended studio. In line with the client’s wish, the space is minimalist with an industrial feel; the furnishing elements are made of natural & sustainable materials. The design is such that it carefully preserves the natural character of the elements.

Tastefully modish, the studio not only offers an amazing place to unleash your creative side, but also a great space to relish delectable goodies with the near & dear, and to organize events. Come with us as we walk you through the new creative studio & its previously not-so inviting format. Have a look and take your pick for designer ideas to copy!