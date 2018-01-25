Types of windows that you can install in your home

There are a huge number of different window styles to choose from, but technical jargon can be hard to understand. We're going to give you a simplistic overview of all the different window designs, to get you started with your decision-making.

Single hung windows—Open only at the bottom, via a vertical sliding mechanism.

Double hung windows—Open both at the top and bottom, offering duel ventilation opportunities. These are also known as sash windows, as are single hung glazing options.

Awning windows—Hinged at the top and open outwards. These are particularly good for rooms that need ventilation, but also privacy, such as bathrooms.



Sliding windows—Open sideways and work in a range of sizes, from small through to full height. Perfect for installation where pivoting doors would require a large sacrifice of valuable space.



Stationary windows—Also known as fixed windows, these do not open at all, but simply act as a mechanism for drawing light into a space.



Transom windows—Usually very pretty and decorative in style, these horizontal windows are located above doorways and draw extra light into internal rooms and corridors.



Bay and bow windows—Extending out from the façade of the house, bay and bow styles are period features that allow for extra floor space inside a home. Bow windows tend to be smooth and curved whereas bay styles are faceted.



Glass block windows—Usually finished with a texture, to allow for privacy, these are very popular as bathroom installations and can be a cost-effective alternative to standard glazing.



Hopper windows—Hinged at the bottom and opening inwards, these are popular in heritage homes, especially those that have narrow walkways running alongside them.



Casement windows—Hinged at the side and attached to the surrounding frame, these open outwards without pivoting.



Double casement windows—As above, but pivot round a little further, to allow you to clean the external glass, from inside the house.



Basement windows—These are generally wide yet squat, to allow for a lot of light flow without adversely affecting the façade aesthetic of your home. Skylights are also a popular option for basements, as they can simply be inset into the ground.



Bathroom windows—By necessity of what goes on in a bathroom, the windows are usually heavily patterned so as to allow light to enter, while shutting out prying eyes. Privacy glass is critical and can be set into any style of frame.



Roof windows—More commonly known as skylights, these are generally fixed panels of glazing that are set into external ceilings, in order to encourage light to pour straight down into an otherwise dark space.



Patio windows—Usually either bi-folding or sliding, patio windows are large and designed to blur the line between your internal and external spaces.