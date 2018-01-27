Your browser is out-of-date.

The perfect wardrobe: 10 amazing examples

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
Having ample room to store one’s belongings is what every home-owner dreams of, be it a commodious villa, a wooden home in the countryside or a small city apartment. A wardrobe answering all the storage needs in the bedroom, utility room or dressing room, while being suited to the home-owner’s taste, is difficult these days, especially when most contemporary homes are limited in dimensions. However, room decorators & home design experts are lately coming up with new & creative storage solutions that enhance the practical quotient of the home alongside being visually sound, whatever be the style of interior design.

This homify story enlists 10 such smashing wardrobes that make for beautiful examples of an ideal wardrobe loaded with plentiful storage space accommodating everything you may need. These designer solutions go from neat to chic with a functional flair that fits into every taste. Take a good look for a possible solution to your storage woes & be ready to get inspired big time. Here we go!

Walk-in closet tastefully hidden behind wall partition—a BIG step towards tidy organization.

İç mekan tasarım ve Görselleştirme, fatih beserek fatih beserek Modern Bedroom
Cornered for smart utility with L-shaped platforms.

Vestidor, fabrè fabrè Minimalist dressing room
A storage envelope covering the ENTIRE area surrounding the bed—what a concept!

Интерьер DG, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
Planned, well-lit customization as per the available space & requirement is simply graceful.

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
What do you think about this worthwhile wall of wardrobes?

Yatak Odası Uygulamalarımız, Akdeniz Dekorasyon Akdeniz Dekorasyon Modern Bedroom
Space-saving hallway usage for wardrobe on both sides—a truly convenient entrance into the zone of repose.

homify Modern Dressing Room Wood-Plastic Composite White
Small wooden cabin befitting the narrow space—sleek wardrobe solution with warm humility.

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern Dressing Room
The industrial chic suggestions are stylishly complemented by the celebrity-style mirror.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
A dual-function separator—generous convenience for well-organized neatness.

homify Modern Dressing Room
These jazzy AND meticulous drawers definitely amp up the style quotient… watsay?

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern Dressing Room
10 ideas for extra storage at home
Did any of these lovely examples hit home with you?

