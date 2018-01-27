The perfect wardrobe: 10 amazing examples

Having ample room to store one’s belongings is what every home-owner dreams of, be it a commodious villa, a wooden home in the countryside or a small city apartment. A wardrobe answering all the storage needs in the bedroom, utility room or dressing room, while being suited to the home-owner’s taste, is difficult these days, especially when most contemporary homes are limited in dimensions. However, room decorators & home design experts are lately coming up with new & creative storage solutions that enhance the practical quotient of the home alongside being visually sound, whatever be the style of interior design.

This homify story enlists 10 such smashing wardrobes that make for beautiful examples of an ideal wardrobe loaded with plentiful storage space accommodating everything you may need. These designer solutions go from neat to chic with a functional flair that fits into every taste. Take a good look for a possible solution to your storage woes & be ready to get inspired big time. Here we go!