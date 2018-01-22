Window Frames: Material Guide

Window frame price comparisons are essential, as what you might think is going to be the most cost-effective option for your home might actually transpire to be false economy. The main components that will affect prices are window glazing styles, as well as frame materials. As an example, a single-glazed aluminium window will be far cheaper than a triple-glazed bespoke wooden creation, but will it look right with the wider design of your house? Will the increased heating costs be a price that you're willing to pay?

A general window frame guide, in terms of costs, goes as follows:

• Wooden: very expensive, as hardwood needs to be used and continually maintained.

• Fiberglass: very expensive for a finish that is similar to vinyl.

• Vinyl: very affordable and often available with a repayment plan.

• Aluminum: expensive, when considered in terms of performance.

• Composite: slightly more expensive than vinyl, due to construction methods, but frequently offered with a repayment plan.