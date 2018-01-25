Best ways to use the Gray color in 2018

Gray is oftentimes overlooked in home design & decor, with many of us considering it a dull/ boring shade and preferring more neutral or bold tones. Of late, however, Gray is emerging as a hot favorite among home design professionals & homeowners alike, with an increasing number of clients opting for the tones of Gray to adorn their home.

With the advent of the New year, new color trends are selling like hot cakes and Gray is the shade capturing the attention of one & all. Whatever be the design of your snug abode, Gray can be incorporated in every single room of the house, injecting ample elegance, class, and sophistication. The best thing about Gray is that it offers a charming alternative to some of the more standard neutral shades. These days, interior designers & room decorators are experimenting more & more with the color Gray and coming up with creative ways to tap into the inherent flair of this sober yet sassy shade. From Scandinavian bedroom to modern kitchen, tropical living room to classic stairway, every living space can be given a tasteful contemporary style update with a dash of Gray.

This homify article offers you 11 wonderful ideas to make the most of the chic essence of Gray and impart your spaces a dapper new look for 2018. So, take a good look & go ga-ga over Gray!