10 easy steps to declutter your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Appartamento in centro a Firenze, beatrice pierallini beatrice pierallini Study/office
De-cluttering is an integral part & parcel of cleaning up the home. None of us needs a professional expert to tell us that an untidy home with sundry belongings strewn around is absolutely unsightly & depressing. Be it the kids’ playroom with toys lying on the floor, the home-office with loose papers sticking out, the garage with a myriad of disused items dumped in it or the closet with an ever rising pile of clothes, disorganized spaces are not pleasing to the eye.

Though a spick & span abode is what all of us aim at, the mundane hustle-bustle leaves no time for the most of us to tidy up the home as we would ideally like. What follows is simply stashing up the loose items into the nearest cabinet and a quick vacuum/ dusting over the weekend. This is where homify steps in to help you out!

Howsoever modern your cozy spaces be, sprucing it up at regular intervals is a MUST to maintain the visual appeal. This homify article is all about helping you have a clean & tidy home, beginning with the most essential yet oftentimes the trickiest part—decluttering. Here are 10 simple steps towards a clutter-free, neat & tidy home, that are not very difficult to follow & that are an assurance for a visually sound home with prim spaces. Take a closer look, try them out & see the difference!

1. Schedule a convenient time & stick to it—decluttering is not a 5-minute job, so it is important to plan it well for every functional area.

Vintage Industrial Smiths Factory Clock Travers Antiques Living roomAccessories & decoration Metal Black smiths factory clock,station clock,vintage industrial
Travers Antiques
Travers Antiques

2. Shake yourself out of the maybe I can use it in future mindset- if you have not used an item for the past 1 year, the trash bag or the donation pile are 2 good options.

Storage homify Modern Living Room
homify
homify

3. Rid your storage of duplication, unless it is utility items like lighting fixtures, batteries, etc.—you do not need 2 identical black shirts, do you?

Tendenze Arredo Casa | Arredo Bar | Hotels & Hospitality |, STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995 STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995 BedroomWardrobes & closets
STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995
STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995

4. Designate a spot for storing EVERYTHING—employ drawers, boxes, trays, etc. & get creative with categorizing; remember, organization is the key!

Appartamento in centro a Firenze, beatrice pierallini beatrice pierallini Study/office
beatrice pierallini
beatrice pierallini

5. Put labels—this will help you easily spot the stored stuff & conveniently find what you are looking for without disturbing the entire cabinetry, especially in dim lighting.

homify Study/officeStorage
homify
homify

6. Restore the items to their original storage space—it is a great idea to ditch the laziness & put things back into the drawer you picked them from.

Pop storage homify Nursery/kid's roomStorage
homify
homify

7. Go for separate stacks/ piles for the stuff you are not going to keep—sell online/ local resale, donate & toss away in trash.

Storage Boxes Regalraum UK Dressing roomStorage storage,under-bed storage
Regalraum UK
Regalraum UK

8. Make the most of your furniture—multifunctional furniture like this bed with room for storage can be a true asset, if utilized systematically.

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing roomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

9. Opt for digital storage of keepsakes—the fond memories captured in the camera can be safely stored on the computer/ cloud storage.

homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify
homify

10. Plan ahead for the next session—keeping your date with decluttering at regular intervals is the secret to a well-kept home!

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify
homify
26 photos with easy ideas you will want to copy
All set to get started on it?

No, Thanks