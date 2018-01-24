10 easy steps to declutter your home

De-cluttering is an integral part & parcel of cleaning up the home. None of us needs a professional expert to tell us that an untidy home with sundry belongings strewn around is absolutely unsightly & depressing. Be it the kids’ playroom with toys lying on the floor, the home-office with loose papers sticking out, the garage with a myriad of disused items dumped in it or the closet with an ever rising pile of clothes, disorganized spaces are not pleasing to the eye.

Though a spick & span abode is what all of us aim at, the mundane hustle-bustle leaves no time for the most of us to tidy up the home as we would ideally like. What follows is simply stashing up the loose items into the nearest cabinet and a quick vacuum/ dusting over the weekend. This is where homify steps in to help you out!

Howsoever modern your cozy spaces be, sprucing it up at regular intervals is a MUST to maintain the visual appeal. This homify article is all about helping you have a clean & tidy home, beginning with the most essential yet oftentimes the trickiest part—decluttering. Here are 10 simple steps towards a clutter-free, neat & tidy home, that are not very difficult to follow & that are an assurance for a visually sound home with prim spaces. Take a closer look, try them out & see the difference!