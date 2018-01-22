Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ways to create your perfect Winter bedroom

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Come winters and we long for those steaming cups of coffee & hot chocolate while curled up in the cushy bed with our choicest reads, as the warmth from the fireplace/ heating system completes the cozy picture. We do not need any interior designers or room decorators to tell us that a warm, snug bedroom is essential, particularly in winters when the outdoors are covered in a white blanket of snow. In such a scenario, heated home interiors—especially living room & bedroom- extend an enticing invite to stay indoors.

This homify article offers you 6 amazing ways in which you can make your cozy bedroom the ideal Winter sanctum sans incurring huge costs. Whatever be the style of design, these wonderful hacks will ensure that the nip in the temperature outside does not mar your comfy time with the loved ones. Take a closer look & be inspired to copy!

Bright artificial lighting—ample illumination in different tasteful formats helps warm up the room for comfort.

Right wall colors—the neutral tonality of Taupe is just right to create a romantic warmth, lighter toned bed linen & furniture give the perfect visual balance.

Dark hued heavy drapes/ curtains—curtains in heavy fabrics & dark colors trap the heat and keep the room warm.

Plentiful layers—thick bed linen, quilts, duvets, warm throws, pillows, etc. make sure that it is a warm & welcoming envelope to curl in comfortably.

Sufficient glazed surfaces—expansive glass windows ensure that enough sunlight enters the room to create a pleasingly heated ambiance.

Carpeted floor—thick carpets/ rugs make for a warm & comfortable floor, also contributing to a warm & snuggly bedroom.

Which of these 6 are you going to take home?

