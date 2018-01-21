7 things to declutter this month

With half of January behind us, many of us are successfully sticking to the New Year resolutions & religiously working towards accomplishing them while most of us have long fallen back to our old habits, once again postponing our new resolutions to the next year. In the modern day hustle-bustle, the most common resolution for almost everyone is to maintain neat & organized home spaces. But due to our busy lives, more often than not, we fail to find time to patiently sit through tidying up and simply stash away any loose/ strewn items into the cabinets. Rarely do we sit & dedicate some of our time to actually sort out the clutter from the requisites, cleaning up our storage spaces in the process, be it the wall cabinet in the corridor, bedroom or the utility room shelves. The result – chaotic unsightly living spaces, & a frustrated you! And this is where homify steps in with invaluable home organization tips that no home professionals will generally share.

It still being the first month, we at homify believe that this time is as good as any to start de-cluttering around the home and take a few steps more towards achieving what you resolved to this year. This article offers 7 such things that we often overlook, when cleaning our rooms. Though small, these play a crucial role in tidying up the space and imparting neatness which furthers the visual appeal. Have a read and see for yourself..here we go!