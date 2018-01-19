Interior Design Trends for 2018

Global decor? Heck yes it's going to be exceptionally popular in 2018! Fabulous furniture, earthy tones and decorative textiles will add a wealth of international appeal and culture to your home, but don't forget some art as well! Wall hangings will really tap into the look, without looking too contrived or conspicuous.

For more trend inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fabulous furniture trends for 2018.