How to divide an open-plan space: 9 ideas

homify Modern Living Room
Homes lower on dimensions benefit immensely from the absence of walls. Small apartments with an open-plan space layout help the owners have different functional spaces within the limited area. An open area sans walls allows for ample light & air to circulate freely throughout the entire space; the furniture arrangement, furnishings & decor need to be such that they are not an impediment to light & ventilation, particularly in small homes.

However, no matter how big or small your home is, it will always look great minus a few interior walls. Of late, interior designers are increasingly experimenting with the open floor plan living, and a rising number of projects offering unconstrained spaces are being dished out in a modern AND homely format. Generally, the living room is the space that is mostly bedecked with an open-plan concept, though the room division for practical usage may vary greatly. A variety of styles & designs are available to explore, the key is to approach the open-plan interior design scheme such that a cohesive home with an intrinsic feeling of togetherness is tastefully created.

This homify story brings to you 9 fantastic examples of how you can divide an open-plan space to come up with functionally poised areas. These great examples will inspire you copiously on how amazing your home interiors could look without as many walls! Sounds interesting? Read on!

Gracefully small.

Open-plan schemes need not be large, minimal spaces to be appealing. This small home is refreshingly adorable, easy to maintain and totally open!

Openly modish.

Armed with wooden parquet flooring, this wide open, physical division-free and absolutely relaxed space is simply incredible; sliding glass screens take care of privacy while the clever space utilization nails the practicality.

Loft-styled jazz.

This sassy space is nothing short of a testimony to the voguishness of loft-style living. The kitchen/dining area is simplistic but finessed. The area it leads into is even more alluringly comfy & trendy… …

… ..you see what we were talking about?

Sailing through!

Here, the open-plan scheme stretches from the front door through to the back of the house, walking you through the sober yet sophisticated lounging area, stylish dining space and finally, the kitchen with the comely wood cladding. 

Fluid elegance.

The designer fluidity of spaces from front to back is winsome indeed; such an easy flow from the living room to the kitchen-dining room, with the same lighting throughout, imparts a very chic cohesive appearance.

Contemporary openness.

This open-plan living room is well connected to the dining area at one end and to the garden at the other end. 

Generous helpings of natural light & fresh air bathe the interiors for a bright & airy ambiance.

Plush & roomy.

If you are among those with plenty of space, this image ideally depicts how luxurious your open-plan home could look—dark wood floor, expansive windows and refined furniture allow for a visually sound dash of opulence in this spacious apartment.

A long saga of singularity.

The longish openness bedecked mainly in the timeless flair of wood & white, alongside luminous modern vibrancy, is one of the most perfect examples of utilitarian finesse sans walls. Not even once does this entire space appear cluttered or unsightly; the functional areas are elegantly well-defined.

Well-rounded uniqueness.

With a circular courtyard sitting pretty centrally, this fascinating open-plan scheme boasts of an unusual wraparound flow. It encompasses a living room, a casual seating place, a kitchen & a dining room—all in a single fluid curve… what a design!

Which of these smashing ideas truly resonate with you?

