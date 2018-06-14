Your browser is out-of-date.

16 great ways to dress up a drab hallway

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Oftentimes overlooked during interior decoration, good old hallways are not merely transition spaces between rooms. They are much more than just an entrance way or a dumping ground for jackets or a storage space for shoes. In the most contemporary apartments, it's the first interior space greeting the visitors. It is, therefore, very important that this space be so bedecked to be visually pleasing & welcoming.

Usually people neglect the hallways, simply looking to fill up the empty space with any old pieces of furniture. But with the changing trends in interior decor & design, the hallways are being given their due importance just like the bedroom, the living room, or any other room in the house. Of late, room decorators, interior designers & their clients are acknowledging the untapped potential of these humble hallway spaces in imparting a jazzy aspect to the interiors as a whole and of course, in making that wonderful first impression on the guests.

With a bit of sophisticated styling, creative thinking, a dash of color, or addition of some elegant furniture, a hallway can be turned into the focal point of the home. Hallways can be beautiful passages that get you from one room to the next, inspiring the decor in some of these rooms as well! This homify article offers you 16 amazing ideas to doll up the hallways, that re-imagine how these long, narrow spaces can be used. From luxurious to muted & simple, there is something for every taste & budget. So, read on & be inspired!

A bright & attractive rear side of the front door makes for a stunning visual element.

Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

Covering the walls with a graceful wallpaper adds personality to the hallway.

Hallway S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Walls & flooringWallpaper
S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd.

Hallway

The warm, natural & tactile bare brick wall look is perfect, especially in rustic-themed homes.

Kasia & Arek, NaNovo NaNovo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Bricks Multicolored
NaNovo

Multitude of glazed surfaces ensures ample natural light & hence, plentiful radiant charm!

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

Mirrored wall panels are a timelessly elegant feature, that ​also make a smaller hallway seem much larger.

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Some paint, masking tape & your creativity can do wonders to amp up the small cabinetry adorning your hallway.

Proyecto Residencial en Marbella, Estudio Reverso Estudio Reverso Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Reverso

Go regal with gilded mirrors & a plush velvet bench seat!

Sian Kitchener homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Sian Kitchener homify

This adorable hall bench with useful storage is indeed a delightful utility item.

Hand Painted 4' Monks' Bench Rectory Blue Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
Rectory Blue

Hand Painted 4' Monks' Bench

Display-cum-storage like this also serves for smartly utilizing the vertical space AND extending the grab n go convenience!

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
dwarf

A soothingly painted brick wall as a photo-gallery of your loved ones in the hallway sings homey melodies.

Трёхкомнатная квартира «Fresh Color» в г. Нижний Новгород, Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

How about the chic allure of neutral hues for a truly fashionable hallway?

Dom w Falentach , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

Displaying art pieces enhances the aesthetic poise alongside forming a spectacular first impression on the guests!

Entrance Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Viterbo Interior design

Entrance

Blending a vibrant pop of color with the soberness of black exudes oodles of playful poise.

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

Palliative greens in big planters fetchingly create a tranquil Zen feel.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

Adding a fresh floral complement rings in soft romantic vibes & injects cheery hues of warmth.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

What do you think of this accent wall replete with the uncomplicated singularity of stone?

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

10 small house designs that break preconceptions about small size
How have you decked up your hallway? Share with us in comments!

