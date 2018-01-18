Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 10 most popular new bathrooms of 2018

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Cherry Hills Charmer, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

2018 has brought with it a lot of stylish trends & looks for furnishing & decor elements – some brand new ones and some that are regaining popularity after a dormant phase. This is true for all the living spaces, and bathrooms are no exception. Be it a bathroom boasting of a commodious spa with contemporary aesthetics, a rustic bathroom adorned with natural materials or a compact one with multifunctional elements, bathroom designers are increasingly experimenting with different formats that suit every budget & look appealing.

This homify article offers you 10 amazing new bathrooms that are grabbing eyeballs; these bathrooms are full of modish design, a novel freshness & practicality, that is bound to inspire you amply for ideas to take home. Curious? Have a closer look!

Spacious brightness adds to jazzy agelessness of wood & white.

BATHROOMS: CONTEMPORARY BATHROOM Cue & Co of London Modern Bathroom
Cue &amp; Co of London

BATHROOMS: CONTEMPORARY BATHROOM

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Clear Scandinavian elegance shines through classy neutral hues.

Aménagement & décoration d'une salle de bain - Strasbourg, Ektor studio Ektor studio Scandinavian style bathroom
Ektor studio

Ektor studio
Ektor studio
Ektor studio

Uncomplicated tropical sass is alluringly carved in stone.

Итерьер SPA , ID project ID project Tropical style bathrooms
ID project

ID project
ID project
ID project

Palliative suggestions extend a rejuvenating soak in comfy poise.

TB House, Aguirre Arquitetura Aguirre Arquitetura Minimalist style bathroom
Aguirre Arquitetura

Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura

Bathed in eclectic charm, this one nails it with chic convenience.

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bathroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Designer soberness bedecks the details of engaging modernity.

Дом по Рублево-Успенскому шоссе , GM-interior GM-interior Eclectic style bathroom
GM-interior

GM-interior
GM-interior
GM-interior

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Magnificence of minimalism is pimped up by a fresh natural touch.

Minimalist Interior Design Tamriko Interior Design Studio Minimalist style bathroom
Tamriko Interior Design Studio

Minimalist Interior Design

Tamriko Interior Design Studio
Tamriko Interior Design Studio
Tamriko Interior Design Studio

Asian hints of pleasing style loaded with soothing naturalness.

ЖК "Воробьевы Горы", Sky Gallery Sky Gallery Asian style bathroom
Sky Gallery

Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery

Vibrant tiled glory meets dark woody winsomeness for comely warmth.

Восток, AbcDesign AbcDesign Asian style bathroom
AbcDesign

AbcDesign
AbcDesign
AbcDesign

Rustic flair beautifully complements the sturdy voguishness of stone.

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Rustic style bathroom Stone
Inscape Designers

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
12 Kitchen Projects Every Homeowner Should Know About
Which of these is the best fit for your snug pad?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks