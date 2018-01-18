The 10 most popular new bathrooms of 2018

2018 has brought with it a lot of stylish trends & looks for furnishing & decor elements – some brand new ones and some that are regaining popularity after a dormant phase. This is true for all the living spaces, and bathrooms are no exception. Be it a bathroom boasting of a commodious spa with contemporary aesthetics, a rustic bathroom adorned with natural materials or a compact one with multifunctional elements, bathroom designers are increasingly experimenting with different formats that suit every budget & look appealing.

This homify article offers you 10 amazing new bathrooms that are grabbing eyeballs; these bathrooms are full of modish design, a novel freshness & practicality, that is bound to inspire you amply for ideas to take home. Curious? Have a closer look!