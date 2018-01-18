12 Kitchen Projects Every Homeowner Should Know About

When it comes to decorating and redesigning your kitchen, every decision counts, which is why you don't want to leave them all to your kitchen planner! We wanted to get you started with some really high-end inspiration, so we've pulled together 12 fantastic kitchen projects to show you today, each of which have endless motifs and ideas that you'll want to include in your own space. From rustic through to spectacularly contemporary kitchen designs, there's something for everyone here, so let's take a look!
When you install gray marble countertops, you don't want to clutter them up with a handful of utensils and crockery! This minimalist kitchen is phenomenal thanks to the simple aesthetic and huge amount of built-in storage that keeps everything neat and orderly.
Speaking of marble, just take a look at how beautiful this kitchen is! Not only has marble been used for the countertops, it has also been brought into the flooring design as well, which lends a sense of all out luxury to the room as a whole. Contemporary appliances really add to the luxury effect too.
If you've never thought about industrial kitchen design, you're about to! Exposed brick walls, a sturdy wooden dining table and stainless steel appliances have created a really pared back and unfussy space that still feels incredibly stylish. Can't you picture this aesthetic working well in New York loft apartment?
A little softer and more traditional, all-wood kitchens have a natural charm and style all of their own. We like the way that this space manages to sidestep looking too rustic or country-style, thanks to the vertical grain and incredible central island. Modern bar stools help to add a little edge too.
Gray is one of THE colors for this year and we think it works especially well in the kitchen. Coupled with Shaker style cabinets, there's a real sense of the old and new coming together here and creating a very fresh and yet also timeless aesthetic. Don't you agree?
Black and white is such a classic and elegant interior color scheme but surprisingly few people seem to embrace it in a kitchen setting. We understand that black can be a little scary, especially if you plan to use a lot of it, but if you contrast it with a lot of white, it will balance out beautifully.
If you're a big fan of crisp, cool finishes, you can't beat a stainless steel kitchen that takes inspiration from commercial cooking spaces. Easy to clean, extremely hygienic and stunning in a contemporary way, a stainless steel kitchen is a bold way to make a serious design impact on your home.
Pastel cabinets and a cozy, informal dining space have made this lovely kitchen reek of rural heritage charm and we love it. If nothing else, we think most of you will be tempted by a pretty cabinet color, not to mention a chunky wooden butcher's block counter. A mosaic tile splashback finishes things off perfectly too.
Not everybody has a firm idea about what they want in their kitchen and that's when an eclectic space, such as this one, can offer a lot of inspiration! So what if you want a little of everything, mismatched chairs, modern lighting and a traditional range stove? They can look fantastic together!
Modern interior design is continually showing a penchant for open-plan spaces and your kitchen doesn't have to be the exception to the rule anymore. Think about how lovely it would be to prepare food on your island counter, while being able to watch some TV with the rest of your family and oversee homework being done on the dining table. What a dream!
If you want to tap into a fashionable kitchen design, you need to think about metro tiles! They add instant flair and such a clean finish and come in a vast range of colors that you can tap into this incredible aesthetic, whatever your preferred hues are. You could even add some colored grout as well!
How about this for a kitchen project that has it all? Chic modern storage, in the form of deep drawers, meets dark counters and then, slap-bang in the middle of the room, a vintage rug ties everything together. We love a traditional butler sink as well, not to mention antique shelf wall brackets and aged wood! Wow!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 kitchens to copy!