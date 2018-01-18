Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Kitchen Projects Every Homeowner Should Know About

press profile homify press profile homify
French country interior design, Tamriko Interior Design Studio Tamriko Interior Design Studio Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to decorating and redesigning your kitchen, every decision counts, which is why you don't want to leave them all to your kitchen planner! We wanted to get you started with some really high-end inspiration, so we've pulled together 12 fantastic kitchen projects to show you today, each of which have endless motifs and ideas that you'll want to include in your own space. From rustic through to spectacularly contemporary kitchen designs, there's something for everyone here, so let's take a look!

1. Minimalist perfection.

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Kitchen
Clean Design

Kitchens

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

When you install gray marble countertops, you don't want to clutter them up with a handful of utensils and crockery! This minimalist kitchen is phenomenal thanks to the simple aesthetic and huge amount of built-in storage that keeps everything neat and orderly.

2. Marble luxe.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen
Main Line Kitchen Design

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Speaking of marble, just take a look at how beautiful this kitchen is! Not only has marble been used for the countertops, it has also been brought into the flooring design as well, which lends a sense of all out luxury to the room as a whole. Contemporary appliances really add to the luxury effect too.

3. Industrial chic.

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Kitchen Bricks White
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

If you've never thought about industrial kitchen design, you're about to! Exposed brick walls, a sturdy wooden dining table and stainless steel appliances have created a really pared back and unfussy space that still feels incredibly stylish. Can't you picture this aesthetic working well in  New York loft apartment?

4. All-wood everything.

Sapele House, LeMaster Architects LeMaster Architects Kitchen
LeMaster Architects

Sapele House

LeMaster Architects
LeMaster Architects
LeMaster Architects

A little softer and more traditional, all-wood kitchens have a natural charm and style all of their own. We like the way that this space manages to sidestep looking too rustic or country-style, thanks to the vertical grain and incredible central island. Modern bar stools help to add a little edge too.

5. Gorgeous in gray.

Noe Valley I, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Kitchen
Feldman Architecture

Noe Valley I

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Gray is one of THE colors for this year and we think it works especially well in the kitchen. Coupled with Shaker style cabinets, there's a real sense of the old and new coming together here and creating a very fresh and yet also timeless aesthetic. Don't you agree?

6. Monochrome genius.

Shelter Island Country Home andretchelistcheffarchitects Industrial style kitchen country home,french door,lofty kitchen,concrete floor,steel,steel structural,wood,shelter island,new york,polished concrete
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Shelter Island Country Home

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Black and white is such a classic and elegant interior color scheme but surprisingly few people seem to embrace it in a kitchen setting. We understand that black can be a little scary, especially if you plan to use a lot of it, but if you contrast it with a lot of white, it will balance out beautifully.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Striking stainless steel.

Flat in McLean, VA, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Kitchen
FORMA Design Inc.

Flat in McLean, VA

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

If you're a big fan of crisp, cool finishes, you can't beat a stainless steel kitchen that takes inspiration from commercial cooking spaces. Easy to clean, extremely hygienic and stunning in a contemporary way, a stainless steel kitchen is a bold way to make a serious design impact on your home.

8. Country charm.

French country interior design Tamriko Interior Design Studio Kitchen
Tamriko Interior Design Studio

French country interior design

Tamriko Interior Design Studio
Tamriko Interior Design Studio
Tamriko Interior Design Studio

Pastel cabinets and a cozy, informal dining space have made this lovely kitchen reek of rural heritage charm and we love it. If nothing else, we think most of you will be tempted by a pretty cabinet color, not to mention a chunky wooden butcher's block counter. A mosaic tile splashback finishes things off perfectly too.

9. Eclectic eccentricities.

Country Manor Kitchen Thompson Clarke Kitchen Kitchen,Country Manor,Modern,Traditional
Thompson Clarke

Country Manor Kitchen

Thompson Clarke
Thompson Clarke
Thompson Clarke

Not everybody has a firm idea about what they want in their kitchen and that's when an eclectic space, such as this one, can offer a lot of inspiration! So what if you want a little of everything, mismatched chairs, modern lighting and a traditional range stove? They can look fantastic together!

10. Open-plan creativity.

Viking Appliance Award Winning Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen Quartz kitchen design,kitchen cabinets,kitchen renovation,kitchen remodeling
Main Line Kitchen Design

Viking Appliance Award Winning Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Modern interior design is continually showing a penchant for open-plan spaces and your kitchen doesn't have to be the exception to the rule anymore. Think about how lovely it would be to prepare food on your island counter, while being able to watch some TV with the rest of your family and oversee homework being done on the dining table. What a dream!

11. The look of the year.

Projekt mieszkania pod Toruniem, poziom3. poziom3. Kitchen
poziom3.

poziom3.
poziom3.
poziom3.

If you want to tap into a fashionable kitchen design, you need to think about metro tiles! They add instant flair and such a clean finish and come in a vast range of colors that you can tap into this incredible aesthetic, whatever your preferred hues are. You could even add some colored grout as well!

12. Old and new, together.

Kitchen Design Laura Medicus Interiors Kitchen
Laura Medicus Interiors

Kitchen Design

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

How about this for a kitchen project that has it all? Chic modern storage, in the form of deep drawers, meets dark counters and then, slap-bang in the middle of the room, a vintage rug ties everything together. We love a traditional butler sink as well, not to mention antique shelf wall brackets and aged wood! Wow!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 kitchens to copy!

10 facade ideas for creating a modern looking house
Did any of these projects inspire you to redesign your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks