10 facade ideas for creating a modern looking house

It's all very well focussing on your home's interior, but when you want to create a thoroughly covetable home that is as contemporary outside as it is inside, you really need to think about your facade. Ask any architect and they'll tell you that the materials you choose for your facade can make an enormous difference to the overall look and feel of your home, but unless you have experience in the construction industry, you might not know how many materials there are to choose from or how wildly different they are. That's where we come in, as we have found a host of incredible exterior coatings for you to admire and consider adding to the outside of your home. It doesn't matter if you have a bungalow, a townhouse or a family home, as any style of building can be modernized in a flash, if you choose one of these brilliant building finishes.
Corrugated metal is an amazing facade finish, when you want to go all out with the modern touches. For a bright and sleek look, rust-proofed metal with a light color works SO well.
Wood cladding can look exceptionally rustic, but it can also work as a modern aesthetic too, if you contrast it with some sleek white render and a contemporary front door.
Concrete is wonderful but can be a little understated, so textured concrete that still has visible wood tamping marks in it works perfectly. Earthy and still modern, it looks fabulous.
What can be more modern than a home that is, essentially, encased in glass? Wood and brick are so traditional, so add in some glass and suddenly, you have a staggeringly contemporary build!
If the notion of a metal-covered home intrigued you,but you love the look of rusted steel, Corten could be the perfect addition for you! Oh, and don't use the word rusty, as all the cool kids call this look 'patina'.
Stone cladding is great for exterior finishes, but to take it to a more modern plain, think about mosaic styling, with alternate depths of stone slabs. The non-uniform look will really add something special.
Anyone can paint the outside of their house white, but for a truly unique, modern and fearless approach, a dose of vibrant color is the best course of action! Bright red might not be for everyone, so how about yellow, blue or even green?
Stone is great and render is smooth, but add them together and what do you get? An incredible modern home facade, that's what! You could even add in a dose of color by tinting the plaster, thereby tapping into three trends.
Red bricks might not sound like a funky or modern facade finish, but of you add in some eccentric patterns during the construction process, they will really stand out, in a contemporary way.
Render is great, but use it to gently highlight separate modules of a modern home and the look goes from great to outstanding. Just a gentle variation in the color will act as a really striking and gorgeous gradient transition that picks out each individual element.
