10 of the Best Modern Living Room Ideas

Your living room is the centre of your home and generally, is where you do the lion share of your socializing, which is why you want to make sure that it's as special as possible. You might like to consult with a talented interior designer, to get an idea of what style of space you want to create, but before you do, why not let us show you the benefits of a modern design ambience? There's a host of different motifs that will really help you to capture a contemporary yet still homey living room aesthetic and we're going to show you them all… right now!
Adding some patterned elements to your living room will give it so much extra oomph and modern styling. Right now, geometrics are HUGE, so look out for rugs and cushions that feature defined shapes and repetitive patterns to really hone in on the popular style.
Any modern living room will have a comprehensive storage system in place that will make displaying and organizing your belongings a cinch. Alcove dressers are a great way to mix a little tradition and modernity, especially if you paint them in a fresh and bright color.
Taking the time to include a really striking feature wall in your living room will give it an instant modern refresh, particularly if you commit to some vibrant or daring wallpaper. Think about pretty patterns or maybe a little texture, for a key focal point in the room.
Let's say that you want a modern living room aesthetic but you don;t want to settle for a color scheme that could feel a little too cold or stark. There's a simple solution; natural wood! Use it wherever possible, but keep the design elements simple and you'll have a sleek but terrifically warm space.
If you like the idea of a feature wall in your living room, but wallpaper isn't quite your thing, a daring color can definitely work well. Remember that you only need to paint one single wall to have an impact on the entire room, so you can afford to go as vivid and vibrant as you dare to!
Everybody focusses their sofas towards a television, so to create a modern living room with a difference, how about turning them inwards, to encourage conversation and sociable times? Nobody talks when a TV programme is on, so eliminate the problem!
Not many people have working fireplaces anymore, but that doesn't mean that you can't use them for some modern decorative touches! Instead of leaving a fireplace empty and boring, add some candles, flowers or even a sculpture and it will really come alive!
Just because you want your livnng room to be modern, it doesn't mean that you can't add some seasonal touches too! If you want to keep your space evolving and looking fresh, you need to think a little more seasonally and tonally, so for autumn, how about some warm textiles and in summer, pastels and brights?
While you might be keen to embrace a modern aesthetic in your living room, don't be tempted to follow the pack, as your personal tastes and style are what will transform your home into something special. If you want to be eclectic, different and funky, you go for it; a daring design approach will always create a contemporary feel.
It sounds odd to use retro furniture to create a modern look, but we promise you that it works, if you contrast it with bright white walls and a little bit of contemporary art. By adding an element of era juxtaposition, the inherent modernity of your living room will be undeniable.
