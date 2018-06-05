Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 of the Best Modern Living Room Ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Villa Maria, andretchelistcheffarchitects andretchelistcheffarchitects Living room
Loading admin actions …

Your living room is the centre of your home and generally, is where you do the lion share of your socializing, which is why you want to make sure that it's as special as possible. You might like to consult with a talented interior designer, to get an idea of what style of space you want to create, but before you do, why not let us show you the benefits of a modern design ambience? There's a host of different motifs that will really help you to capture a contemporary yet still homey living room aesthetic and we're going to show you them all… right now!

1. Embrace patterns.

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Living room
Rubleva Design

townhouse in scandinavian style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

Adding some patterned elements to your living room will give it so much extra oomph and modern styling. Right now, geometrics are HUGE, so look out for rugs and cushions that feature defined shapes and repetitive patterns to really hone in on the popular style.

2. Get your storage sorted.

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Living Room
Rubleva Design

townhouse in modern style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

Any modern living room will have a comprehensive storage system in place that will make displaying and organizing your belongings a cinch. Alcove dressers are a great way to mix a little tradition and modernity, especially if you paint them in a fresh and bright color.

3. Make the walls spectacular.

Villa 311, Rêny Rêny Modern Living Room Turquoise
Rêny

Villa 311

Rêny
Rêny
Rêny

Taking the time to include a really striking feature wall in your living room will give it an instant modern refresh, particularly if you commit to some vibrant or daring wallpaper. Think about pretty patterns or maybe a little texture, for a key focal point in the room.

4. Add wood for warmth.

Villa Maria andretchelistcheffarchitects Living room villa,country,historic home,renovation,united states,hamptons
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Villa Maria

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Let's say that you want a modern living room aesthetic but you don;t want to settle for a color scheme that could feel a little too cold or stark. There's a simple solution; natural wood! Use it wherever possible, but keep the design elements simple and you'll have a sleek but terrifically warm space.

5. How about a pop of color?

Living ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room Red living room,passive house
ZeroEnergy Design

Living

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

If you like the idea of a feature wall in your living room, but wallpaper isn't quite your thing, a daring color can definitely work well. Remember that you only need to paint one single wall to have an impact on the entire room, so you can afford to go as vivid and vibrant as you dare to!

6. Keep it sociable.

Devon Family Room Larina Kase Interior Design Living room Metal Grey Main Line,Philadelphia suburbs,Devon PA,Wayne PA,casual family room,eclectic living room,Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter
Larina Kase Interior Design

Devon Family Room

Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design

Everybody focusses their sofas towards a television, so to create a modern living room with a difference, how about turning them inwards, to encourage conversation and sociable times? Nobody talks when a TV programme is on, so eliminate the problem!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Put the fireplace to good use.

Un pasillo donde vivir, Espacio Sutil Espacio Sutil Living room
Espacio Sutil

Espacio Sutil
Espacio Sutil
Espacio Sutil

Not many people have working fireplaces anymore, but that doesn't mean that you can't use them for some modern decorative touches! Instead of leaving a fireplace empty and boring, add some candles, flowers or even a sculpture and it will really come alive!

8. Add seasonal hues.

Номинация новаторство: интерьер дома до 300 м Archiprofi Modern Living Room
Archiprofi

Номинация новаторство: интерьер дома до 300 м

Archiprofi
Archiprofi
Archiprofi

Just because you want your livnng room to be modern, it doesn't mean that you can't add some seasonal touches too! If you want to keep your space evolving and looking fresh, you need to think a little more seasonally and tonally, so for autumn, how about some warm textiles and in summer, pastels and brights?

9. BE YOU!

Studio in loft style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Living room
Rubleva Design

Studio in loft style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

While you might be keen to embrace a modern aesthetic in your living room, don't be tempted to follow the pack, as your personal tastes and style are what will transform your home into something special. If you want to be eclectic, different and funky, you go for it; a daring design approach will always create a contemporary feel.

10. Go retro.

Fashion Street, E1 APT Renovation Ltd Modern Living Room house renovation,house extension
APT Renovation Ltd

Fashion Street, E1

APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd

It sounds odd to use retro furniture to create a modern look, but we promise you that it works, if you contrast it with bright white walls and a little bit of contemporary art. By adding an element of era juxtaposition, the inherent modernity of your living room will be undeniable.

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 ideas to maximize your living room.

7 design mistakes to avoid in your hall
Did you spot any amazing ideas for your living room here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks