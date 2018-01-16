10 Stylish Small Bathrooms Design Ideas

We always love to see spaces that have been finished with a far bolder and more dramatic color scheme in mind and what could be more 'out there' than all black? You might think that a small space, finished in black, would be a little too claustrophobic, but in fact, it really overshadows the petite dimensions and draws attention to a far more positive element.

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Luxury bathroom designs to inspire your own!