10 Stylish Small Bathrooms Design Ideas

We know that everybody wants a big home with expansive spaces that just seem to go on forever, but when it comes to bathrooms, bigger isn't always better! In fact, we think that we've found a host of terrific tiny examples that will have you realizing just how incredible a modest bathroom can actually be, if you take the time to invest in more exclusive finishes and embrace bolder color schemes and design nuances. Your bathroom planner will tell you that a small space is nothing to get upset about, but let us prove it to you, with some beautiful project pictures first!
Gray ceramic tiles and fresh white walls, with some crystal-clear glass added in for good measure, are the perfect combination in this attic bathroom that gets a lot of light. Talk about a modern bathroom with no shortage of practical touches!
You know what works beautifully with small room proportions? A really pared back design scheme, such as Scandinavian chic. Cool white is given a touch of extra warmth with the natural wood elements, but the overarching vibe is so relaxing and refreshing.
Add metro tiles to a bathroom and suddenly, you have a gorgeous space that feels terrifically contemporary and urban! Gray and white is the ideal color scheme for trendy city-dwellers and with some framed artwork too, we think you'll really see a touch of New York glamor in this bathroom!
While a stunning color always looks great in a bathroom, and the blue here really IS lovely, it's the accessories that have made this space so special. A mirrored vanity unit, retro mirror and brass-colored light fixtures have made this room radiate Art Deco vibes that we think are just timeless.
It takes a bold hand on the tiller to plump for a bathroom design as bold as this one, but what an impact it has! Stone-effect tiles really have created a cavern-like feel and the pebble shower floor? AMAZING! What a way to maintain a theme but add in a little variation.
Are we going mad or is this small bathroom every inch a home spa? White pebbles, wood flooring, dramatic green plants and tactile suite items have transformed what could have been a very boring bathroom into a haven of gorgeousness and relaxation.
How's this for a double-whammy? Not only is the bathroom here small, it's awkwardly-shaped as well! With some clear glass, a fresh white color scheme and perfectly positioned skylights, this top floor bathroom is everything we want for our own homes.
Who says that a small space can't be the most glamorous room in the house? Certainly not us now that we've seen this glittering gold display! With discreet built-in storage, the mosaic tiles really are the main attraction and we think the simplicity of the whole room is incredible.
We always love to see spaces that have been finished with a far bolder and more dramatic color scheme in mind and what could be more 'out there' than all black? You might think that a small space, finished in black, would be a little too claustrophobic, but in fact, it really overshadows the petite dimensions and draws attention to a far more positive element.
