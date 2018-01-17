Your browser is out-of-date.

Pimp it up in 2018 with these home decor trends!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection, LuxDeco LuxDeco Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Black
A new year marks new beginnings- new aspirations, renewed hopes and a lot of new trends! Every year, a number of fresh ideas for home design & decor offer ample options to impart the home a novel look of refreshing allure. Room decorators, interior designers and home owners always look for something new that will give an extra edge to the home in a stylish fashion. Be it the living room, bedroom, conservatory, media room, outdoor lounge or the foyer, irrespective of its style of design, a voguish new furnishing/ decor element or a jazzy piece of furniture is a sureshot way of lending a touch of novelty to the space- in the interior of the home of the exterior.

This homify article offers you 5 such hot home decor trends that are going to be BIG headturners & absolute favorites with home professionals in 2018. So, without further ado, take a closer look at these 5 and draw plentiful inspiration to give your cozy spaces that much desired makeover… get, set, go!

1. ULTRA-VIOLET—this one is bound to rule the linen, drapery, upholstery & wall palette, both solo as well as in combination with deep reds & yellow ochres.

Wohnräume in Violet, lila,pink, Trendwände Trendwände Modern Living Room
2. ABSTRACT GEOMETRIC ART—as pieces of decor, wall patterns,…

Shatter Intricate Geometric Art Deco Interiors by Element Walls & flooringWallpaper graphic wallpaper,patterned wallpaper,silver wallpaper,purple wallpaper,geometric wallpaper,rock pattern,art deco wallpaper,art deco
… or decals, abstract geometric aesthetics make for an engaging decoration when used selectively.

Mid Century Modern Style - Geometric Outlines Decals, MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM Modern Study Room and Home Office Grey
3. MONOCHROMES—given the right tonal variation, they eloquently impart a sophisticated depth to the room.

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Sidetable LuxDeco Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Black sidetable,hallway,sideboard,console tabe
4. CURVED SOFAS—be it in the urbane lounge… …

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Living Room LuxDeco Living roomSofas & armchairs living room,lounge,curved sofa,monochromatic,monochrome,marble,gold,black
… .as a humble reading nook… ..

Sofa Pikowana, Juicy Colors Juicy Colors Living roomSofas & armchairs
… or simply doubling up as small daybed, curved sofas look jazzier & offer a wonderful alternative to the usual L-shaping seating.

Bonsoni Small Daybed - Includes a Circular Bed With a Thick Base Cushion and Matching Scatter Cushions For added Comfort Rattan Garden Furniture homify Garden Furniture
5. BOLD FLORAL PRINTS—be it a minimalist wall decor with a vibrant point of focus against a neutral wall… .

Mural wallpaper 뮤럴벽지, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
… … a bright botanical wallpaper covering the entire wall… ..

Botany in living room Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,flower,tropical,orchidea,jungle
… or simply bright upholstery… .suitably bold floral prints can be a truly valuable addition to bedeck the interiors.

Deko-Kollektion 2016 , Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern Living Room Multicolored
9 kitchen tricks to help you save money: as easy as pie
Are you already contemplating a modish home revamp with these smashing ideas?

