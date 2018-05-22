Your browser is out-of-date.

These 20 stylish kitchen designs will inspire you to redesign yours!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
天母曹宅, 直方設計有限公司 直方設計有限公司 Kitchen Metal Grey
Be it modern, Scandinavian, rustic, eclectic, retro or country style, a functionally sound kitchen design is an infallible addition to the visual appeal. Of late, kitchen planners, designers and room decorators are increasingly exploring creative & versatile ideas for kitchen design; these ideas offer good looking practical spaces. And this homify article brings to you 20 such wonderful kitchen designs which redefine utilitarian poise.

Take a closer look at these amazing kitchens as they are bound to serve as perfect templates to inspire your kitchen revamp that will definitely cause some serious home envy for your visitors. Sounds exciting? Have a peek!

1. Plastic wood, white suggestions, plentiful light & chic convenience—warm, bright & simply hearty!

Home Staging einer "jungen" Doppelhaushälfte, MK ImmoPromotion
2. Natural nobility of wood complements the wholesome allure of modish utility.

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所
3. Nordic hints blended with urbane touches to give a size-defying moreish personality.

天母曹宅, 直方設計有限公司
4. Voguish wall storage for space optimization & contemporary woody aesthetics.

REVITALIZACIÓN DE COCINA , Urbe. Taller de Arquitectura y Construcción
5. A refreshing mix & match—patterned tiles, wood, accent wall, blackboard & a modular character!

Apartamento no Ipiranga, Cores Lovers
6. Generous natural allure of stone & wood amps it up with an elegant simplicity.

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign
7. Different formats of wood ooze sumptuousness with a countryside charisma.

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
8. Space-saving, L-shaped, well-lit filling modernity is apt for the small home.

homify
9. The inverted flowerpot idea lends a truly innovative flair, watsay?

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
10. Pure white preponderance, radiantly graceful persona and a sober aspect—what a kitchen!

Квартира 70 кв.м. на ул. Костякова в скандинавском стиле в старом доме., Студия архитектуры и дизайна Дарьи Ельниковой
11. Retro suggestions jazz it up in this built-in kitchen.

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México
12. Roomy invite is illuminated with upscale generosity.

FUENTES / TRENDO, Idea Cubica
13. Tranquil sophistication of dark wood adds to the poise of this open kitchen.

Cocina Thermofoil Espresso, Toren Cocinas
14. Finesse carved in stone—be it the dining table or the backsplash…

«Alter Ego», Wide Design Group
15. Simple yet sassy, this one is loaded with the no-frills charm of wholesomeness.

Crespià, Dröm Living
16. Porcelain countertops & wooden cabinetry—a winsome combo full of uncomplicated style.

homify
17. This trendy white kitchen nails the look with a dapper contrast of black & a dash of humble wood.

Portfolio, Loft Factory
18. Open, full of convenience and boasting of a visually light engaging stance.

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
19. Inspite of its limited dimensions, this attractive kitchen offers ample table space to cook & dine.

Denkmalgeschützte historische Bäckerei "altes Nigglhaus" Bj. 1564 in Fischbachau, betterhouse
20. Timelessness of wood & white is an ideal complement for the neatly tiled beauty of Nordic style of design.

仕切らない家, ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS
