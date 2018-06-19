Your browser is out-of-date.

16 perfect kitchen designs for classy homes

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Kitchen
It's no secret that a gorgeous built-in kitchen is the heart and soul of any perfectly designed modern family home, but if you don't know where to start, we've got some fantastic styles for you to cast your eye over, right here! Professional kitchen planners will be able to advise you as to which layouts and designs will work best in the space that you have available to play with, but there's no harm in getting an idea of what appeals to you in terms of aesthetics and genres, is there? Come with us now and get ready to feel more than a little overwhelmed by all the inspiration on offer, but be prepared! If you weren't planning a kitchen revamp anytime soon, you might not be able to resist, once you see the projects we have collated for you!

1. Simple and modern.

台南市永康透天設計, 澤田工程/留名堂室內設計 澤田工程/留名堂室內設計 Classic style dining room
A monochrome design will never go out of style and moreover, you can always add a few colored accents, if you want to mix things up a little, later on. The coordinated dining table really finishes the look, don't you agree?

2. With an island in the center.

從容, 楊允幀空間設計 楊允幀空間設計 Modern Kitchen
A kitchen island always creates an elegant finish in a kitchen and offers a fabulous option for more informal dining. Who doesn't need a little extra counter space too?

3. Dark and decadent.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern Kitchen Glass Black
Apparently, black kitchens are going to be very much in vogue for 2018 and we can see why! Upping the glamor in a practical room no end, the dark color scheme here is definitely something to take inspiration from and look at all the built-in storage!

4. Scandinavian chic.

獨棟別墅, 木豐家居設計中心 木豐家居設計中心 Modern Kitchen
White and wood is a timeless kitchen aesthetic and really taps into the ever-popular Scandinavian look too. Fresh, hygienic and exceptionally covetable, we know you'll love the impact that a simple style such as this exudes.

5. Country coziness.

Lake View Villa 湖濱私別墅, DIANTHUS 康乃馨室內設計 DIANTHUS 康乃馨室內設計 Kitchen
If you enjoy a more rural home setting, we think you'll love the idea of a modern take on a classic country kitchen. Patterned tiles, rustic brickwork and understated white cabinets really do offer up a delicious feast for the eyes, while you create culinary genius!

6. Minimalist haven.

廚房 見本設計 Modern Dining Room
Sleek surfaces and a functional U-shaped layout have made the most of what is a very modest space here, but you can't say that there's any loss of luxury! Gloss finishes really go a long way too and maintain a bright aesthetic.

7. Contemporary creativity.

太平-品味好宅精緻裝潢 homify Modern Kitchen White
Who needs handles when you're aiming for a really smooth and uninterrupted kitchen design? A small island and black window frames really complement the modern masterpiece here.

8. Rustic revelation.

詠盛興居 【富豪臻品，璀璨鉅獻】, 詠盛興營建機構 詠盛興營建機構 Kitchen
Shaker style cabinets always look great, but add in a distressed wood finish and luxury tiles and suddenly, you have a rustic kitchen with a difference! We can imagine this being the perfect addition to any modern cabin, can't you?

9. Terrific muted tones.

homify Modern Kitchen
Soft gray walls and warm wooden cabinets have created a wonderfully pretty and natural kitchen here that would work well in any well-lit home. An integrated hob adds in a touch of contemporary practicality as well.

10. All about the floor space.

Casa La Siria, toroposada arquitectos sas toroposada arquitectos sas Kitchen
If you have a large kitchen, it can be tempting to fill it with unnecessary additions, but take a leaf out of this fabulous design! By sticking to a more minimal aesthetic, the room remains generous and spacious, not to mention ready to whip up a storm in terms of mealtimes!

11. Cool with contrasts.

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern Kitchen
If you're keen to create a unique kitchen, why not choose some contrasting colors? White with gray is a timeless combination and add in some stainless steel and suddenly, you have a modern meets classic design that everyone will be jealous of.

12. Bolder color choices.

homify Modern Dining Room
Black and concrete might sound like a cold finish, but add in some warm natural wood and you've got a stunning aesthetic that very few other people will have! The gloss black wall finish is particularly gorgeous.

13. All-white everything.

莊宅 House C, Taipei, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects Modern Kitchen
Simple, fresh and unfussy, all-white kitchens have a natural appeal and work well in absolutely every type of home. Use gloss finishes for a contemporary look and stick to satin for a more elegant and classic feel. Perfect!

14. Open and inviting.

2號‧源, 圭侯 洪文諒空間設計 圭侯 洪文諒空間設計 Modern Dining Room
Instead of separating the dining room and kitchen, why not open up both spaces to create one tailor-made cooking and eating zone? With a good dose of glazing, the room will feel even bigger and can't you just picture how amazing it would be to enjoy some family time here?

15. Textural diversity.

YS114 House, 前置建築 Preposition Architecture 前置建築 Preposition Architecture Modern Kitchen
There's no rulebook that says you have to choose smooth surfaces for your kitchen and as it happens, we think that this granite works beautifully. Contrasting with striated wood cabinets and a polished counter, a rougher, more industrial splashback really catches the eye and leaves a lasting impression.

16. L-shaped and lovely.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
Choosing the right counter shape is vital for getting the most bang for your buck in terms of kitchen space and this L-shaped example is a real treat! It also means that you don't need to worry about bulky top cabinets, as a wider expanse of storage on the bottom will be all you need.

Did you spot your dream kitchen here?

