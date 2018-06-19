16 perfect kitchen designs for classy homes

It's no secret that a gorgeous built-in kitchen is the heart and soul of any perfectly designed modern family home, but if you don't know where to start, we've got some fantastic styles for you to cast your eye over, right here! Professional kitchen planners will be able to advise you as to which layouts and designs will work best in the space that you have available to play with, but there's no harm in getting an idea of what appeals to you in terms of aesthetics and genres, is there? Come with us now and get ready to feel more than a little overwhelmed by all the inspiration on offer, but be prepared! If you weren't planning a kitchen revamp anytime soon, you might not be able to resist, once you see the projects we have collated for you!
A monochrome design will never go out of style and moreover, you can always add a few colored accents, if you want to mix things up a little, later on. The coordinated dining table really finishes the look, don't you agree?
A kitchen island always creates an elegant finish in a kitchen and offers a fabulous option for more informal dining. Who doesn't need a little extra counter space too?
Apparently, black kitchens are going to be very much in vogue for 2018 and we can see why! Upping the glamor in a practical room no end, the dark color scheme here is definitely something to take inspiration from and look at all the built-in storage!
White and wood is a timeless kitchen aesthetic and really taps into the ever-popular Scandinavian look too. Fresh, hygienic and exceptionally covetable, we know you'll love the impact that a simple style such as this exudes.
If you enjoy a more rural home setting, we think you'll love the idea of a modern take on a classic country kitchen. Patterned tiles, rustic brickwork and understated white cabinets really do offer up a delicious feast for the eyes, while you create culinary genius!
Sleek surfaces and a functional U-shaped layout have made the most of what is a very modest space here, but you can't say that there's any loss of luxury! Gloss finishes really go a long way too and maintain a bright aesthetic.
Who needs handles when you're aiming for a really smooth and uninterrupted kitchen design? A small island and black window frames really complement the modern masterpiece here.
Shaker style cabinets always look great, but add in a distressed wood finish and luxury tiles and suddenly, you have a rustic kitchen with a difference! We can imagine this being the perfect addition to any modern cabin, can't you?
Soft gray walls and warm wooden cabinets have created a wonderfully pretty and natural kitchen here that would work well in any well-lit home. An integrated hob adds in a touch of contemporary practicality as well.
If you have a large kitchen, it can be tempting to fill it with unnecessary additions, but take a leaf out of this fabulous design! By sticking to a more minimal aesthetic, the room remains generous and spacious, not to mention ready to whip up a storm in terms of mealtimes!
If you're keen to create a unique kitchen, why not choose some contrasting colors? White with gray is a timeless combination and add in some stainless steel and suddenly, you have a modern meets classic design that everyone will be jealous of.
Black and concrete might sound like a cold finish, but add in some warm natural wood and you've got a stunning aesthetic that very few other people will have! The gloss black wall finish is particularly gorgeous.
Simple, fresh and unfussy, all-white kitchens have a natural appeal and work well in absolutely every type of home. Use gloss finishes for a contemporary look and stick to satin for a more elegant and classic feel. Perfect!
Instead of separating the dining room and kitchen, why not open up both spaces to create one tailor-made cooking and eating zone? With a good dose of glazing, the room will feel even bigger and can't you just picture how amazing it would be to enjoy some family time here?
There's no rulebook that says you have to choose smooth surfaces for your kitchen and as it happens, we think that this granite works beautifully. Contrasting with striated wood cabinets and a polished counter, a rougher, more industrial splashback really catches the eye and leaves a lasting impression.
Choosing the right counter shape is vital for getting the most bang for your buck in terms of kitchen space and this L-shaped example is a real treat! It also means that you don't need to worry about bulky top cabinets, as a wider expanse of storage on the bottom will be all you need.
