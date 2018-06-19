16 perfect kitchen designs for classy homes

It's no secret that a gorgeous built-in kitchen is the heart and soul of any perfectly designed modern family home, but if you don't know where to start, we've got some fantastic styles for you to cast your eye over, right here! Professional kitchen planners will be able to advise you as to which layouts and designs will work best in the space that you have available to play with, but there's no harm in getting an idea of what appeals to you in terms of aesthetics and genres, is there? Come with us now and get ready to feel more than a little overwhelmed by all the inspiration on offer, but be prepared! If you weren't planning a kitchen revamp anytime soon, you might not be able to resist, once you see the projects we have collated for you!