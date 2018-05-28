Your browser is out-of-date.

How to turn the smallest spaces into the coziest places (6 easy tricks!)

Loft ANDRÉS BORREGO. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
We can't all be lucky enough to have great big sprawling estates with vast rooms ready to decorate, which means that we need to get a little more, how should we say… creative! Of course, there are a number of interior designers, such as those in New York, who have made their names decorating modest homes in such a way as to make small spaces become enviable cozy niches and today, we're going to share some of our favorite initiatives with you. 

By the end of this article, you'll no longer see a bijou modern kitchens as a stumbling block or less than enormous living rooms as something to mourn, as you're going to have a wealth of ideas for making them work a whole lot harder and smarter for you! Are you ready to open up more space in your home than you ever though possible, while enjoying a cozy aesthetic? Then let's get started!

1. A room that can do it all!

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten Modern Kitchen
If you think that a studio apartment can't be as stylish, separate and special as a standard home, we know that this space will totally make you think again! The area has been cleverly divided with one central wall acting as both a linear kitchen and an inset sofa meets bedroom. So cozy, yet wonderfully fresh and unfussy, we think this actually feels more luxurious than a lot of far larger homes!

2. Warm tones for the win.

Loft ANDRÉS BORREGO. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
A lot of people might think that a more minimalist and maybe even all-white interior is the best way to make a small home feel a little bigger, but we rather like this take on design, which sees warm red brick and soft natural wood making the most of the modest dimensions. The boxy kitchen enclosure, in particular, has created a terrifically cozy and inviting nook that is filled with practical touches, as well as decorative genius.

3. Overhead innovations.

PISO SALVA46, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern Bedroom
Without the office mezzanine in place, this bedroom would have been perfectly pleasant, but things have really been taken up a notch with its installation! Helping to make the bed a little more enclosed and cozy, the mezzanine must be a wonderfully relaxing and inspiring place to work and after a long day at the desk, a hot shower is only a few steps away.

4. Secluded storage.

Low-level furniture is always a great way to instil a feeling of coziness, but how about a low bed, sat atop simple, useful and striking natural wood cupboards? This might not be the biggest bedroom in the world, but it has got to be one of the coziest, thanks to fresh tones and ingenious carpentry. You could even sink the mattress down into the floor, to amplify the effect further.

5. Focusing on the fabrics.

Open Space, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Living room
Yes, this small space might be incredibly industrial in flavor but you can't deny that it's fabulously cozy, can you? The secret is that luxurious fabrics have been used to create a far more sumptuous aesthetic that draws you in and tempts you to take a seat and relax. As it goes, concrete, being so easy to make textural, also adds to the overall sense of coziness.

6. Getting to grips with glazing.

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room Living room
Here's another studio apartment that has been given the exceptionally cozy treatment and we think that the real shining grace is the glass divide between the living area and bedroom. It helps to prevent the sleeping space from feeling TOO small but also adds extra depth and snug vibes to the little lounge. Layered textiles, including a rug, cushions and soft bed linen really come together to create a natural nesting instinct. Lovely!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Home Hacks: 19 small things to make your home beautiful.

Would you like to try any of these small home innovations in your own property?

